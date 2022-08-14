You don't have to see any evidence of it!!! Trump as President declassified them which is something you don't do as you ARE NOT AND HAVE NEVER BEEN THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!!! AND PRESIDENT TRUMP SHOULD BE TREATED WITH THE SAME RESPECT AS OTHER PRESIDENTS, SUCH AS OBAMA WHICH HAS A LOT MORE CLASSIFIED MATERIAL CURRENTLY IN HIS POSSESSION!!!!!THAT IS THE PROBLEM TRUMP HAS NEVER BEEN TREATED FAIRLY...PERIOD!!!! 😡😡😡😡
Of course he doesn’t see any Evidence of declassification. Democrats have a long history of not seeing what’s right in front of them. Look how they didn’t say that Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton and Obama and Joe Biden and Hunter Biden has done anything wrong. Democrats are blind to the truth.
Isn’t he the guy that was on cnn. Msnbc.. for about 4 years claiming he had the goods on trump?… I really don’t think he can be taken as credible.. and he proved it to everyone who watched him and his tomfoolery..
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
RELATED PEOPLE
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Jesse Watters reveals what will determine jail time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in DUI case
Former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says he is a 'wonderful' person with 'originalist' views, but 'he will be judged for what he does as a justice'
How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
Rudy Giuliani's lawyer says he had 'no idea' a Ukrainian oligarch's company bankrolled his travel expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's proof that Donald Trump didn't get it on January 6
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
Ivana Trump left Donald Trump's presidential inauguration after getting a 'very bad' seat: 'She was in shock'
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1012