ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO