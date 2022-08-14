ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
#Police#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

