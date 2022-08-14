Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Warrant: 2 shot while playing with toy Nerf guns outside North Carolina Mini Mart
A search warrant reveals two people were shot in Durham Aug. 12 while they were playing with nerf guns.
WLOS.com
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
fox46.com
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, steals Camaro, North Carolina police say
A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville.
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
New details released after co-pilot falls to death before emergency landing in North Carolina
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — New details have been released about a co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit from a plane and fatal fall in North Carolina last month. On July 29 around 3:20 p.m., a medium cargo plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The twin-engine CASA CN-212 Aviocar landed on a runway and veered […]
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
North Carolina man jailed on more than 3 dozen felony counts, including kidnapping, rape
The suspect was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and received a $387,500 secured bond.
Brothers killed when driver, 78, crashes SUV into N.C. restaurant, police say
WILSON, N.C. — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles east of the state capital, Raleigh.
‘He loved life’: Friends remember North Carolina deputy amid search for his killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
cbs17
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
Police: 2 dead after SUV crashes into Hardee's in North Carolina
WILSON, N.C. — Police in eastern North Carolina said two customers at a fast-food restaurant died when a vehicle crashed into the building. It happened Sunday morning at a Hardee's in Wilson, which is about 40 miles east of Raleigh. The sport utility vehicle struck 58-year-old Christopher Ruffin and...
NC man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Better rail service for North Carolina and the Southeast? State working on the ‘missing link’
SANFORD, N.C. — An Amtrak train bound for Raleigh passes through downtown Sanford twice a day. Freight trains rumble through the city several times a day. But Sanford, about 45 minutes southwest of Raleigh, hasn’t had passenger rail service for more than 50 years, according to the city's mayor-elect.
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
Central North Carolina animal shelters face capacity limitations as surrenders increase
Animal shelters are reporting an uptick in owner surrenders trending towards pre-pandemic numbers, creating concerns over capacity.
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
