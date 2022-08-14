ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
El Mirage police defend officers involved in melee during elementary school lockdown

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are defending their officers’ actions following a lockdown and melee in front of Thompson Ranch Elementary School last Friday morning. Arizona’s Family spoke with one of the family members who police say will be charged in connection with the incident. Darlene Gonzales said she didn’t push past officers or use violence of any kind. However, El Mirage police said the body camera video will show otherwise.
El Mirage police release body cam video of scuffle during lockdown

El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody.
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother. After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. Those two men were thrown out of the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
Three family members arrested during school lockdown in El Mirage

One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
3 people arrested for fighting with officers during a school lockdown in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three people are in custody after a confrontation with officers as an El Mirage elementary school was on lockdown for reports of an armed man trying to get inside the building. Investigators say they were identified as 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.
New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
