Engadget
The Morning After: The new gaming-subscription normal
PlayStation’s game-streaming scheme, at its top tier, is now competing directly with Xbox Game Pass, the service that proved the concept by earning 25 million-plus subscribers over the past five years. It’s now been over a month since PlayStation Plus Premium went live, offering similar cloud gaming services to Microsoft's console.
Engadget
Winamp's revival includes platforms for musicians and fans
Winamp's plans to regain relevance include much more than finally updating its audio software. The company has opened invitations to a creator service that gives musicians tools to distribute, promote and (of course) profit from their work. While most details won't emerge in earnest until features begin unlocking in September, this is slated to include fan subscription support debuting in November. Your favorite artist could offer special content at different tiers — it appears to be a Patreon-style platform for music.
The 17 best Beyoncé gifts for card-carrying members of the Beyhive
From a vinyl copy of "Renaissance" to an IVY PARK tote, here are the best gifts for diehard Beyoncé fans.
Engadget
Anyone can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook
Despite some , Meta is marching forward with its plan to in an attempt to better . It's rolling out several updates to Reels, particularly on Facebook's side. For one thing, everyone can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook with the tap of a button. Meta suggests that this may help creators to grow their audiences on the apps and monetize their content across both platforms.
NFT Startup Boss Beauties Signs With WME
Boss Beauties, an NFT company and women-empowerment brand launched last year, has signed with WME. WME will exclusively represent Boss Beauties in all areas and assist in adapting its intellectual property across Web3, film, TV, digital and gaming platforms, as well as live events and brand partnerships. Boss Beauties’ first NFT collection, consisting of 10,000 unique digital portraits of independent diverse women, sold out in 90 minutes. Each portrait of women in the brand’s signature NFT collections represents qualities aligned with the company’s mission of supporting young women in designing the life and career of their dreams. The NFTs showcase women in...
Nature.com
Review of performance metrics of spin qubits in gated semiconducting nanostructures
This Technical Review collects values of selected performance characteristics of semiconductor spin qubits defined in electrically controlled nanostructures. The characteristics are envisaged to serve as a community source for the values of figures of merit with agreed definitions allowing the comparison of different spin-qubit platforms. We include characteristics on the qubit coherence, speed, fidelity and qubit size of multi-qubit devices. The focus is on collecting and curating the values of these characteristics as reported in the literature, rather than on their motivation or significance.
All your Overwatch skins and cosmetics carry into Overwatch 2, Blizzard reaffirms
Starting today, players can merge their accounts across platforms to bring all progression and cosmetics into the new game. It's not often that I'll say this, but if you only play Overwatch on PC, you can safely ignore this entire post and move on to other things. But if not—if you play with multiple accounts on multiple platforms—then this is for you: A detailed explainer on how cross-progression will work in Overwatch 2 (opens in new tab), which will merge Overwatch accounts on consoles and PC into a single, all-encompassing profile that contains (with a few limitations) everything you've previously achieved in the game.
Engadget
Google's Pixel 6 Pro drops to a record low of $649
We may be only a few months away from the launch of...
Engadget
Archetype: Rabea is an all-in-one virtual guitar rig that’s also a synth
Neural DSP is best known for its high-quality amp models, whether that’s its $1,850 Quad Cortex floor modeler or plugins for your DAW. Its latest offering is the €139 (roughly $142) Archetype: Rabea plugin. The Archetype series is a collection of artist collabs where Neural builds out a set of amp sims and effects to capture the essence of that particular musician’s sound. While a variety of artists across genres have worked with the company, the Archetype series has definitely trended toward the heavier end of the spectrum, with names like Gojira, Tosin Abasi, and John Petrucci getting involved. Rabea Massaad definitely falls into that category with his band Frog Leap, and backing up Stormzy. But Archetype: Rabea adds an interesting new wrinkle to Neural DSP’s formula – a synth.
Engadget
Klipsch's tiny T10 wireless earbuds arrive as a $2,500 'bespoke' model
Klipsch has finally delivered the T10 true wireless earbuds it was supposed to ship in fall 2020... but they've changed a lot in the past two years. The company and Ear Micro have released the T10 Bespoke Ear Computers (yes, really) as a hand-built custom design aimed squarely at luxury buyers who refuse to own the same earbuds as everyone else. You can ask Klipsch to build the charging case using materials like gold, leather (vegan and otherwise) and wood, and the bud frames using pearl or ceramic zirconia. You can ask for special leather motifs, and even have jewelers add precious stones or carvings.
A YouTuber explains the detailed physics behind LED technology
YouTuber Lesics brings us beautifully illustrated videos on some of the most modern developments and technologies out there. You may remember this episode where he explained how railway power lines work or this clip where he analyzed the engineering behind the Burj Khalifa. Now, he is back with another issue...
TechCrunch
Twilio gets hacked, teens ditch Facebook, and SpaceX takes South Korea to the moon
Is Facebook for old people? If you’ve got a teenager around the house, you’ve probably heard them say as much. The most read story this week is on a Pew study that suggests this generation of teens has largely abandoned the platform in favor of Instagram/YouTube/TikTok/etc.; whereas in 2014 around 71% of teens used Facebook, the study says in 2022 that number has dropped down to 32%.
RS Recommends: The Best Bookshelf Speakers Under $100 for Music, Movies, and Gaming
If you’re setting up a stereo system in a small room, or don’t want big, daunting audio equipment in a common space, your best bet is to get a set of bookshelf speakers. Because of their size, bookshelf speakers can be used in a variety of situations. You could put a pair on a desk and use them as computer speakers, mount them onto a wall (indoor or outdoor) to save room, or integrate them into a 5.1 surround sound system. Bookshelf speakers work well in all of those scenarios, and they’re small enough that you can move them around easily if...
Engadget
Logitech's Chorus is a $100 speaker add-on for the Meta Quest 2
Logitech has introduced a new audio solution specifically created for the Meta Quest 2: It's called "Chorus," and the company says it can deliver a "new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio." Chorus features rotating speakers and an open back form factor that lets ambient sounds in. It was designed to slide onto the Quest 2's headset strap until the speakers are positioned over the user's ears. In fact, it will make the VR device look similar to the Valve Index, which comes with two near-field speakers, after installation. According to The Verge, the Chorus is compatible with both the stock strap the Quest 2 ships with and Meta's Elite strap.
BBC
What is it like to work at Facebook?
If you are one of the billion people who use Facebook, it is likely you have used the social networking site at work. But have you ever wondered what it is like for the people who work at Facebook?. One of the world's biggest technology companies, Facebook relies on some...
Engadget
Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon
Apple's MacBook Air M2 may not have completely reshaped the PC landscape like the M1 laptop did, but it's arguably the best version of the notebook to date. It earned a score of 96 from us and it would make a solid daily driver for anyone, from college students to working professionals. One of the few downsides is that the M2 laptop is more expensive than its predecessor, but now you can grab one for $100 less than usual from Amazon. The online retailer has the 256GB MacBook Air M2 in starlight for $1,099, which is the best price we've seen since launch.
Engadget
Amazon sale slashes the price of Kindle Kids and Fire Kids tablets
If you have a child in your life who needs a new...
Engadget
Get a pair of noise-reducing wireless headphones for $26
Apple caused quite the uproar when it removed the headphone jack from the . Some modders even went as far as . Following this, Apple announced the AirPods, which seemed like a band-aid solution to a manufactured problem. But since then, true wireless earbuds in every shape and color have come to market, many of which are far cheaper than Apple's options.
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $290 right now
We may be only about one month away from Apple possibly announcing...
MotorAuthority
"The Price Is Right" car prizes documented on dedicated Instagram account
"The Price Is Right" celebrates 50 years on the air in 2022, and it's been giving out cars to lucky contestants throughout those five decades. An Instagram account is now documenting those cars, which range from the classic to the esoteric. First spotted by Grassroots Motorsports (via Autoblog), the account...
