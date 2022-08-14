Read full article on original website
Engadget
Klipsch's tiny T10 wireless earbuds arrive as a $2,500 'bespoke' model
Klipsch has finally delivered the T10 true wireless earbuds it was supposed to ship in fall 2020... but they've changed a lot in the past two years. The company and Ear Micro have released the T10 Bespoke Ear Computers (yes, really) as a hand-built custom design aimed squarely at luxury buyers who refuse to own the same earbuds as everyone else. You can ask Klipsch to build the charging case using materials like gold, leather (vegan and otherwise) and wood, and the bud frames using pearl or ceramic zirconia. You can ask for special leather motifs, and even have jewelers add precious stones or carvings.
Engadget
Save $10 on this eight-in-one ergonomic cooling pillow
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. We spend at least , and while we aren’t awake for most of that time, our unconscious comfort can have a drastic effect on how we feel during the day. The angle you lay at, the coolness of your pillow and even the material it's made of can impact your sleep quality.
Engadget
Logitech's Chorus is a $100 speaker add-on for the Meta Quest 2
Logitech has introduced a new audio solution specifically created for the Meta Quest 2: It's called "Chorus," and the company says it can deliver a "new level of immersive, ultra-realistic audio." Chorus features rotating speakers and an open back form factor that lets ambient sounds in. It was designed to slide onto the Quest 2's headset strap until the speakers are positioned over the user's ears. In fact, it will make the VR device look similar to the Valve Index, which comes with two near-field speakers, after installation. According to The Verge, the Chorus is compatible with both the stock strap the Quest 2 ships with and Meta's Elite strap.
Engadget
Get a pair of noise-reducing wireless headphones for $26
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Apple caused quite the uproar when it removed the headphone jack from the . Some modders even went as far as . Following this, Apple announced the AirPods, which seemed like a band-aid solution to a manufactured problem. But since then, true wireless earbuds in every shape and color have come to market, many of which are far cheaper than Apple’s options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Adidas’ new solar headphones can also be charged by your bedroom light
Rain or shine, a new pair of solar-powered wireless headphones by Adidas has you covered. The athletic brand teamed up with Zound Industries to make the Adidas RPT-02 SOL on-ear headphones, which can be charged with either natural or artificial light. We were pleasantly surprised by Adidas’ previously-launched RPT-01, which features 40 hours of wireless playback. The newer line has a nearly identical design but promises double the playback time — 80 hours — not to mention the ability to charge at any time of day. It's also made of a combination of recycled plastic and nylon.
Engadget
Amazon sale discounts Kindle e-readers by up to 21 percent
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've had your eye on one of Amazon's premium e-readers but...
Digital Trends
The best smart kitchen gadgets for new cooks
Thinking about new adventures in the kitchen? Some people start cooking because they want to save more money, eat healthier, start cooking for their kids, or just want to pick up a new, tasty hobby. Others may have mastered some basic meals but really want to branch out into more types of cuisine and new flavors.
Business Insider
Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard review: A productivity booster aimed at the office crowd
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The promise of mechanical keyboards is that they offer more features, better build quality, and a more comfortable typing experience than standard keyboards. And at its core, Logitech's MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini deliver on that promise.
Engadget
Archetype: Rabea is an all-in-one virtual guitar rig that’s also a synth
Neural DSP is best known for its high-quality amp models, whether that’s its $1,850 Quad Cortex floor modeler or plugins for your DAW. Its latest offering is the €139 (roughly $142) Archetype: Rabea plugin. The Archetype series is a collection of artist collabs where Neural builds out a set of amp sims and effects to capture the essence of that particular musician’s sound. While a variety of artists across genres have worked with the company, the Archetype series has definitely trended toward the heavier end of the spectrum, with names like Gojira, Tosin Abasi, and John Petrucci getting involved. Rabea Massaad definitely falls into that category with his band Frog Leap, and backing up Stormzy. But Archetype: Rabea adds an interesting new wrinkle to Neural DSP’s formula – a synth.
RS Recommends: The Best Bookshelf Speakers Under $100 for Music, Movies, and Gaming
If you’re setting up a stereo system in a small room, or don’t want big, daunting audio equipment in a common space, your best bet is to get a set of bookshelf speakers. Because of their size, bookshelf speakers can be used in a variety of situations. You could put a pair on a desk and use them as computer speakers, mount them onto a wall (indoor or outdoor) to save room, or integrate them into a 5.1 surround sound system. Bookshelf speakers work well in all of those scenarios, and they’re small enough that you can move them around easily if...
Engadget
Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon
Apple's MacBook Air M2 may not have completely reshaped the PC landscape like the M1 laptop did, but it's arguably the best version of the notebook to date. It earned a score of 96 from us and it would make a solid daily driver for anyone, from college students to working professionals. One of the few downsides is that the M2 laptop is more expensive than its predecessor, but now you can grab one for $100 less than usual from Amazon. The online retailer has the 256GB MacBook Air M2 in starlight for $1,099, which is the best price we've seen since launch.
Engadget
Amazon sale slashes the price of Kindle Kids and Fire Kids tablets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you have a child in your life who needs a new...
Engadget
What we bought: Anker's MagSafe battery pack charges and pulls double duty as a phone stand
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After nearly four years with the iPhone X, I finally upgraded to...
Engadget
The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $290 right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We may be only about one month away from Apple possibly announcing...
AOL Corp
First Look: The World’s First Solar-Powered Earbuds Only Need Sunlight to Keep the Music Going
Everything is coming up solar, and these new earbuds from Urbanista are no exception. The Urbanista Phoenix Earbuds use sunlight to charge, which means they have nearly limitless battery life. Of course, the earbuds don’t use sunlight — just the case — but even that is a huge step forward for mobile charging.
Windmill is a gorgeous new AC unit for small spaces — and you can score an exclusive discount right now
Don’t miss your chance for Windmill’s latest drop — their much-beloved units have a habit of selling out quickly. Plus, this Underscored-exclusive Windmill discount means you can score extra savings for a limited time only.
Engadget
TikTok adds an AI image generator, but it's no DALL-E
You don't need to fire up DALL-E if you want AI to create images from text — you just need a popular social media app. The Verge notes TikTok has introduced a rudimentary "AI greenscreen" effect in its Android and iOS apps that turns your text descriptions into artwork. It's much simpler than OpenAI's DALL-E 2, producing abstract blobs rather than photorealistic depictions, but it might do the trick if you want an original background for your latest video.
The Daily South
How To Get Rid of That Old, Musty Smell in Your Cabinets
If you've been noticing a funky smell every time you open your kitchen cabinets to grab a dish, it might be time to look into what, exactly, is hiding in there. An old, musty smell in your cabinets can be caused by multiple issues, the biggest one being moisture. "Many...
Engadget
Polestar will release a production version of its O2 concept convertible in 2026
No word on the integrated drone. It didn't take long for Polestar to translate the O2 Concept to a production model. The company has confirmed that it will sell the electric convertible as the Polestar 6 sometime in 2026. Most details are still under wraps, but the 6 will share the same 884HP dual-motor powertrain and 800V architecture as the Polestar 5 sedan. The firm is targeting a 0-62MPH time of 3.2 seconds and a 155MPH top speed.
CARS・
Here's a whole roguelike about inventory management
Today's new release trending upward on Steam is Backpack Hero, a whole roguelike about inventory management. You're a literal pack rat, a critter delving into a dungeon with a big backpack and a craving for the ancient and powerful cheeses held within. Your real power? That packpack is magic, and it gets bigger as you defeat enemies, letting you store more items in ever-puzzlier combinations for ever-greater results.
