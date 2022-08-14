NBC to name new Notre Dame football announcers, per report

View the original article to see embedded media.

Notre Dame will have two new faces in the NBC broadcast booth for home football games going forward, according to a new report.

Jac Collinsworth will handle play-by-play duties while former NFL coach Jason Garrett will take over color commentary, according to the New York Post.

That news marks the end of Mike Tirico handling the main broadcast duties for Notre Dame games, a role he held from 2016 to 2021.

He now moves into the full-time play-by-play announcer role for NBC's Sunday Night Football program, where he replaces Al Michaels.

Tirico joins Jac's father, Cris, for SNF games after Michaels took over the Thursday Night Football position with Amazon Prime alongside college football personality Kirk Herbstreit.

Drew Brees was NBC's color commentator for Notre Dame games in 2021, but has moved on from the network entirely after a one-year stint.

Jac Collinsworth is a 27-year-old Notre Dame graduate who joined NBC from ESPN two years ago. He handled some sideline and desk duties for Irish games in 2020.

Garrett was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011 to 2019 and offensive coordinator for the New York Giants from 2020 to 2021. He joined NBC as a football analyst this offseason.

NBC and Peacock have seven Notre Dame home games this football season, starting with the Irish home opener against Marshall on Sept. 10.

( h/t New York Post )

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook