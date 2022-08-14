ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masontown, PA

Police file charges against 50-year-old man for putting another man in a coma

 3 days ago

Masontown man facing attempted homicide charges 00:19

MASONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Masontown man is accused of putting another man in a coma.

According to a report from the Herald-Standard , police have filed charges against 50-year-old Anthony Minerd.

Investigators said he shoved a man from behind and then that man fell on the sidewalk and hit his head.

He is facing charges of attempted homicide.

