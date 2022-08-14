Read full article on original website
Jurgen Klopp confident Luis Diaz can replace Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to replicate Sadio Mane's goals at Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Darwin Nunez after Crystal Palace red card
Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Erik ten Hag still wants five Man Utd signings before transfer window closes
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is not satisfied with his squad options and would like the club to strengthen in five positions before the transfer window closes.
West Ham push for Jakub Kiwior and Hans Vanaken after Thilo Kehrer arrival
West Ham United are working on deals for Jakub Kiwior and Hans Vanaken after completing the signing of Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain, 90min understands.
Pedro Neto attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer
Wolves forward Pedro Neto is attracting interest late in the window after a number of clubs were alerted to his potential availability, 90min understands. The e
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Man Utd interested in signing Chelsea's Christian Pulisic on loan
Manchester United amongst clubs who would like to take Christian Pulisic on loan.
Brighton complete signing of Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan
Pervis Estupinan has completed his £15m transfer from Villarreal to Brighton as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 2
90min's Premier League team of the week for gameweek 2, including Gabriel Jesus, Luis Diaz, Kevin De Bruyne and more.
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
West Ham confirm Thilo Kehrer signing on four-year deal
West Ham United have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.
DC United end Michael Estrada's loan from Liga MX side Toluca
DC United have mutually parted ways with forward Michael Estrada, ending his loan from Liga MX side Toluca immediately. The 26-year-old joined DC United in February on a loan through the 2022 MLS season with the Black and Red holding the option to make his transfer permanent. Yael Averbuch West...
MLS・
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Why Lucia Garcia is a crucial summer signing for Man Utd
Man Utd's summer capture of Lucia Garcia could be the most important & exciting as the 2022/23 WSL season nears.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool's 'crazy' week of injuries like 'witch was in the building'
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's battle with injuries was like having a witch in the building.
Sevilla complete signing of Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou
Tanguy Nianzou has completed a transfer to Sevilla from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract.
UEFA・
Nacho Monreal: Former Arsenal defender announces retiremenet
Nacho Monreal has confirmed his retirement.
Virgil van Dijk: Darwin Nunez needs to learn to control himself
Liverpool news: Virgl van Dijk has admitted Darwin Nunez should never have let himself be sent off against Crystal Palace and must learn.
