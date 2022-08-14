Read full article on original website
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Newcastle vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for Premier League tie
MANCHESTER CITY will be eager to build on their 100% start to the 2022/23 Premier League season in Newcastle this Sunday. The Citizen's recently brushed aside Bournemouth in true Pep Guardiola style. And they didn't much help from their mega summer signing Erling Haaland who amusingly only touched the ball...
How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool (Premier League): Kick-off time, live stream, TV channel
Manchester United host Liverpool in their third Premier League fixture under Erik ten Hag, it will be a mammoth task for the new manager to get his first victory against Jurgen Klopp's men. The opening weekend loss against Brighton was followed up by one of the most embarrassing defeats in...
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Erik Ten Hag and Glazers Disagree Over Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United. The Glazers want him to stay.
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham
Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia
Liverpool will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the season on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
West Ham United v Viborg FF: Danish side to be without two players due to visa issues
Danish side Viborg FF will be without two players for their visit to West Ham in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg because of visa issues. Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said and Gambia forward Alassana Jatta will not travel because of entry rules for non-EU citizens following Brexit. Viborg said...
Jurgen Klopp: Nunez knows he let his teammates down; Vieira proud of Palace
Jurgen Klopp isn’t panicking yet, but as Liverpool dropped points for the second straight game to start the Premier League season and injuries are threatening to derail the Reds from a title race in the opening month, it was clear that all is not well at Anfield right now.
Man Utd face missing out on Milinkovic-Savic as Tottenham ‘line up £51m transfer bid for Lazio midfielder’
TOTTENHAM are lining up a £51million move for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports. The Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the Lazio midfielder, but could be gazumped by Spurs. Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is believed to be interested in leaving Serie A after seven years playing in...
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Nacho Monreal: Knee injury forces three-time Arsenal FA Cup winner to retire
Former Arsenal and Spain defender Nacho Monreal has been forced to retire because of a long-term knee injury. Three-time FA Cup winner Monreal left Spanish side Real Sociedad in June after missing the 2021-22 La Liga season because of the issue. The 36-year-old had surgery last September but said his...
Newcastle set to increase bid for João Pedro after Watford reject £23m offer
Newcastle are preparing a new bid for Watford’s Brazilian forward João Pedro after a first bid of £20m plus £3m in add-ons was turned down
Ferencvaros v Rangers: Scottish champions chase 'monumental' Champions League feat
Women's Champions League first qualifying round: Ferencvaros v Rangers. Venue: Katerini Municipal Stadium, Katerini, Greece Date: Thursday, 18 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says manager Malky Thomson,...
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Manchester United exit route by Sporting
Sporting have offered Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo the option of taking their former prodigy on a free transfer, at least clearing a way out for one of the summer's most contentious sagas.The Portuguese has made clear his desire to leave the club amid a disastrous summer on and off the pitch, culminating in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo's behaviour in that game formed part of the discussions the United staff had in the aftermath, as they attempt to work out how to navigate the team back to good form. There is increasing debate within the club over whether...
Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th
This weekend sees the fixtures from matchweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest schedule, and table.
