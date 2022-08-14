Read full article on original website
NJ/NY Gotham FC names Nathan Goldberg as new assistant General Manager
NJ/NY Gotham FC has named Nathán Goldberg Crenier as the club’s new Assistant General Manager. He will take over for Stephanie Lee, who recently accepted a position as the Director of Player Affairs for the NWSL.
Matt Miazga comments on his FC Cincinnati debut and return to MLS
For the first time since November 2015, Matt Miazga took to the field in an MLS match on Saturday, lasting 66 minutes on his FC Cincinnati debut. The Orange and Blue were 2-1 up against Atlanta United at the time of Miazga's withdrawal, eventually going on to draw 2-2. The 27-year-old center-back put in a steady defensive performance that saw him make five clearances, four recoveries, two interceptions, two blocks, and one tackle.
Steve Cherundolo calls for LAFC improvement despite seventh straight win
A Kwadwo Opoku goal in the 67th minute was enough for the Black and Gold to see off D.C. United at Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday evening. That's seven wins in a row now in MLS play for LAFC, who became just the sixth team in league history to achieve such a feat.
Dayne St. Clair credits 'mental refresh' of All-Star match for return to form in MLS
One of the most important assets a goalkeeper can have is the ability to bounce back from mistakes. Dayne St. Clair did just that on Sunday, making no fewer than seven saves and keeping Nashville SC's tally down to one despite 2.26 xGOT faced to help Minnesota United win 2-1 on the road.
Newcastle transfer notebook: Paqueta pursuit; Pulisic loan; Pedro talks
The latest on Newcastle United's summer transfer plans.
MLS Week 25 best players - ranked
A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
Who will be the next big transfer out of Major League Soccer?
Who could follow in the footsteps of Gabriel Slonina and Taty Castellanos by sealing big transfers from MLS to Europe?
2021/22 UEFA Women's Player of the Year finalists announced
Beth Mead, Lena Oberdorf and Alexia Putellas have been announced as the top three nominees for the 2021/22 Uefa Women's Player of the Year award.
Inter Miami and Jairo Quinteros mutually part ways
Inter Miami have mutually parted ways with defender Jairo Quinteros with his contract termination effective immediately. The Bolivia international originally signed for the Herons from La Liga giants Valencia ahead of their 2020 expansion season before spending two years on loan at Club Bolivar in his homeland. Yael Averbuch West...
