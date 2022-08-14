Live updates: Kentucky basketball’s final game in the Bahamas

Following three impressive blowout victories, the Kentucky Wildcats play the Bahamas National Select Team in the conclusion of their four-game exhibition series. Television coverage starts at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky basketball’s Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace celebrate during the Wildcasts’ 118-56 win over Carleton University in the Bahamas on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Chet White/UK Athletics

BAHAMAS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Kentucky 108, Dominican Republic National Select Team 56

Thursday, Aug. 11: Kentucky 102, Tec de Monterrey 40

Saturday, Aug. 13: Kentucky 118, Carleton 56

Sunday, Aug. 14: Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, noon (SEC)

