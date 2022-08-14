ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Kentucky basketball’s final game in the Bahamas

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Following three impressive blowout victories, the Kentucky Wildcats play the Bahamas National Select Team in the conclusion of their four-game exhibition series. Television coverage starts at 12 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Check here for score, stats, updates, observations, opinions and plenty more from our dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJvJ3_0hGsXsrX00
Kentucky basketball’s Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace celebrate during the Wildcasts’ 118-56 win over Carleton University in the Bahamas on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Chet White/UK Athletics

BAHAMAS SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Kentucky 108, Dominican Republic National Select Team 56

Thursday, Aug. 11: Kentucky 102, Tec de Monterrey 40

Saturday, Aug. 13: Kentucky 118, Carleton 56

Sunday, Aug. 14: Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, noon (SEC)

We’re witnessing a strange, new chapter in University of Kentucky athletics

John Calipari addresses his squabble with Mark Stoops. ‘I said the wrong thing.’

Antonio Reeves could be instant offense for Kentucky. But ‘he knows’ he needs to do more.

Jacob Toppin puts on a show as Kentucky rolls to another major blowout in Bahamas

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s third straight blowout win in the Bahamas

‘This program wasn’t born on third base’: Stoops-Calipari feud not settling down yet

Comments / 0

 

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

