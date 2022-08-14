Protect Your Mental State With These Garage Lifts
As a car or motorcycle enthusiast, your mental state is dependent on how easily you can work on your projects. Yet, somehow health insurance still doesn’t cover the equipment every garage would benefit from, such as a lift. How much happier would you be with one? Since the doctor can’t prescribe one, you should probably check the list below for the best deals I was able to track down.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
- Pittsburgh Motorcycle 1,000-Pound Steel Motorcycle Lift for $499 at Harbor Freight
- Matrix Concepts 500-Pound Motorcycle Lift Stand for $161.96 at RevZilla
- Extreme Max 1,000-Pound Motorcycle Scissor Jack for $117.57 at Amazon
- HTTMT Vehicle Three-Ton Triple Bag Air Go Jack Quick Lift for $119.99 at Amazon
- QuickJack 5,000-Pound Portable Car Lift for $1,515 at Amazon
- QuickJack 5,000-Pound Portable Car Lift for $1,640 at Amazon
- QuickJack 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift for $1,699 at Amazon
- QuickJack 7,000-Pound Portable Car Lift for $1,899 at Amazon
- Atlas Automotive Equipment Super Tall Four-Post Automotive Storage Lift for $8,7311.31 at Walmart
- Atlas Automotive Equipment 10,000-Pound Two-Post Lift for $6,465.80 at Walmart
