Mcdonald County, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Exeter Volleyball

Exeter volleyball won five matches last year. The Tigers are poised for even more wins this year with three seniors along with several other players with varsity experience returning. The three seniors Exeter head coach Stephanie Crumpler will look to for leadership are: Emma Sorensen (setter), Jasmine Hall and Madison...
EXETER, MO
Mcdonald County, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
County
Mcdonald County, MO
KHBS

Search underway for missing Pea Ridge woman

The Benton County sheriff’s office needs your help searching for a missing woman. 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Police say she is believed to be headed to northwestern Oklahoma but has ties to Missouri. Wynn is 5’2” and...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas

#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
PEA RIDGE, AR
News Talk ZR

Highway 96 crash injures one

A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
Four States Home Page

Carthage teacher announces his new book

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local teacher is showing off a passion project that’s over a decade in the making. Ethan Warrener held a book signing this morning at “Always Buying Books” in Joplin. Warrener teaches English as a second language to fourth graders during the year in Carthage, but during the summer, he’s a full-time […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders

HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Heat Gives Way To Rain And Milder Temperatures

Hot weather sizzled back into the area after an extended break that began last week. Temperatures soared into the 90s across most of the Ozarks with the hottest readings in Joplin where thermometers hit 100°. The burst of heat will be short-lived with another rain to milder temperatures cycle unfolding this week.
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

