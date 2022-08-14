Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Exeter Volleyball
Exeter volleyball won five matches last year. The Tigers are poised for even more wins this year with three seniors along with several other players with varsity experience returning. The three seniors Exeter head coach Stephanie Crumpler will look to for leadership are: Emma Sorensen (setter), Jasmine Hall and Madison...
Former ace Hog hurler returns to NWA to face Naturals
The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return home on Tuesday, and any Razorback baseball fans that head out to Arvest Ballpark this week will spot a familiar face in the San Antonio Missions bullpen.
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
KHBS
Search underway for missing Pea Ridge woman
The Benton County sheriff’s office needs your help searching for a missing woman. 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Police say she is believed to be headed to northwestern Oklahoma but has ties to Missouri. Wynn is 5’2” and...
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
Highway 96 crash injures one
A two-car accident on Missouri 96 about a mile east of Oronogo just before ten Saturday morning has resulted in injuries to a man from Purcell. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened when an southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Daunte Smiles of Purcell failed to yield to an eastbound pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Richard D. Witt of Carthage.
KHBS
Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
Three-year-old girl left in hot car dies in Carthage
It is unclear at the moment if the child was left abandoned in the car or if they got in on their own.
Pickup goes off-road, flips upside down into trees near Seneca, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning reports of a single vehicle crash along State Hwy K near Seneca alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Seneca Rural Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn from MSgt C.S. Mason the driver was not injured....
Shoal Creek Water Festival kicks of at Wildcat Glades in Joplin
The Shoal Creek Water Festival today kicked off creekside at Wildcat Glades in Joplin Missouri.
Carthage teacher announces his new book
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local teacher is showing off a passion project that’s over a decade in the making. Ethan Warrener held a book signing this morning at “Always Buying Books” in Joplin. Warrener teaches English as a second language to fourth graders during the year in Carthage, but during the summer, he’s a full-time […]
Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Heat Gives Way To Rain And Milder Temperatures
Hot weather sizzled back into the area after an extended break that began last week. Temperatures soared into the 90s across most of the Ozarks with the hottest readings in Joplin where thermometers hit 100°. The burst of heat will be short-lived with another rain to milder temperatures cycle unfolding this week.
Joplin firefighters catch up with dog they rescued from cliff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just a few weeks ago the Joplin Fire Dept responded to assist city of Joplin Animal Control to rescue a dog that had fallen off Mother Nature’s Crack at the Wildcat Glades cliffs. They believed the dog had been there on the crevice 3-4 days and he was injured. Joplin Firefighter reaches dog for rescue. Little white...
KYTV
Three-year-old from Carthage dies in Springfield hospital after being found unresponsive in a hot car
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A three-year-old girl from Carthage, Missouri has died in a Springfield hospital after she was found unresponsive in a car on Friday. According to Lieutenant Miller with Carthage Police Department, the child was found unresponsive in a car in the 100 block of North Maple street Friday afternoon.
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
Search for missing woman in Benton County underway
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
