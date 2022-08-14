ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

thesungazette.com

Tulare County remains state citrus king

TULARE COUNTY – The city of Exeter can retain its title as Citrus Capital of California after a recent USDA report confirmed Tulare County was still the largest citrus growing county in the state. The 2022 California Citrus Acreage Report, published by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
multihousingnews.com

Merritt Closes $179M Affordable Housing Fund

This vehicle will be used to create 729 affordable homes in California. Merritt Community Capital has closed its largest fund to date, at $178.6 million, which finances affordable housing development across California. Fund 23 has attracted 13 investors and currently finances nine projects, totaling 729 affordable homes in the state.
yourcentralvalley.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Plan for all stages of life with Senior Care Advocates

Navigating long-term care as we age can be overwhelming and confusing, and often people don’t reach out for help until they’ve reached a crisis. Senior Care Advocates can help with almost any in the estate planning process and long-term care. Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market

Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tree Fresno awarded Cal Fire grant

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Tree Fresno has been awarded a Cal Fire grant to continue to plant trees throughout the San Joaquin Valley. It’s the fourth Cal Fire grant awarded to the organization. The group says the funding will allow them to plant 1,280 trees throughout the...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance

California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?

The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Central Valley national science fair winners

Fresno, Calif. ( ) – While the majority of teenagers are wrapping their heads around the first day of school, Pauline and John Estrada of Clovis North High School are focused on a trip to Stockholm, Sweden where they will take part in a top science fair. Pauline and...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Crazy as It Sounds, Golf Carts Might Be the Future of Transportation

What if the future of transportation in metro cities like Fresno, suburbs, and urban villages doesn’t involve Tesla or self-driving cars?. Instead, what if the future is an often-electric vehicle that has been around for decades — the golf cart?. Slate reports that the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree...
FRESNO, CA

