Sparta Head Coach Thomas Jemes says he knew that soon-to-be sixth graders Wyatt and Weston Clancy were going to be good when he first saw them draw a bow.”That first couple practices you’re just like, ‘They’re going to be good,'” he said. “After you see them shoot, it doesn’t take long to tell.”And it hasn’t taken long for them to learn. They first shot on targets. But coach Jemes remembers the time earlier this year when they decided to switch it up with 3D targets. That meant they were shooting objects instead of bullseyes.

SPARTA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO