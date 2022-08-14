Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Weaubleau Softball
Weaubleau will be looking to get back into the Class 1 state playoff this year after having as streak of three consecutive district titles snapped last year. The Tigers will rely on the leadership of the junior class headlined by a trio of returning all-conference players. That group includes Jaylee Daggett, Sutton Mitchell and Tayler Ashlock.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Hermitage Softball
Hermitage is poised to compete for the program’s first district title since 2017 with six starters returning and another starter returning from injury. Leadership for the program will come from junior pitcher Izzy Sabala and senior second baseman Grace Newman. “The leaders of this team will be Izzy Sabala,...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Wheatland Softball
Wheatland softball is in a great position heading into the 2022 season with seven starters returning from last year’s team that finished 14-10 overall. Among those seven starters are four all-conference players who are expected to be team leaders. That group of four includes Avery Adcock (senior shortstop), Taylor...
Ozark Sports Zone
Sparta twin archers excelling on world stage
Sparta Head Coach Thomas Jemes says he knew that soon-to-be sixth graders Wyatt and Weston Clancy were going to be good when he first saw them draw a bow.”That first couple practices you’re just like, ‘They’re going to be good,'” he said. “After you see them shoot, it doesn’t take long to tell.”And it hasn’t taken long for them to learn. They first shot on targets. But coach Jemes remembers the time earlier this year when they decided to switch it up with 3D targets. That meant they were shooting objects instead of bullseyes.
KYTV
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Heralded as one of the most iconic amphitheaters and arenas in all of North America, the newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to re-open in September, hosting Thunder Days, a Professional Bull Rider team series competition. The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet...
New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Heavy Rain For Some Tonight, Mild Tomorrow
A wave of heavy rain blanketed areas north and east of Springfield late last night into Tuesday. A second wave of heavy rain is expected to set up further southwest tonight. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms stretched from Lamar, MO, southeast to Salem, AR, early Tuesday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in across this same area by late evening, gradually shifting south and southeast into Wednesday morning. There will be a sharp cutoff to the rain with little to no rain north of a Stockton, MO, to Eminence, MO, line. Further south the rain will be heavy at times with many locations picking up 1 to 2″. Higher totals in excess of 3″ are possible. This will lead to a risk of localized flooding and street flooding.
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
Girl left in hot car dies in Missouri
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A young girl that was found inside a vehicle in Carthage on Friday has died, authorities confirm. The 3-year-old girl was unresponsive by the time authorities arrived to her. She was later flown to Springfield for treatment but died the next day. It is unclear at the moment if the child was […]
seniorsmatter.com
Transportation for Seniors in Springfield
Locate safe, reliable rides for seniors in Springfield. When the time has come for seniors to hang their car keys up for good, this usually means that they depend on loved ones or public transportation to get to where they need to be. However, having to rely on others for simple things like picking a couple of things up from the store, filling a prescription, or popping in at a friend’s can make them feel as though their freedom and independence are under threat. If public transportation is not widely available in the area or is not an option for them due to mobility or other issues, this can make them feel even more helpless. Senior transportation in Springfield can ensure that your senior is able to retain their independence and autonomy while staying connected to the world outside of their home. And, with research showing that caregivers spend around five hours a week providing or arranging transportation for seniors, relying on these professional service providers can free up some much-needed time for you too.
KTTS
Vandalism At Church In North Springfield
(KTTS News) — Someone wrote satanic messages on a north Springfield church this week. The vandalism happened Monday night at Acts of Praise church, a predominately black church. Church members say they feel targeted because of their color. KY3 says a church next door was not damaged. Acts of...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
Senior citizen dies in motorized “trike” accident
A senior citizen is dead following an accident on Route “O” about 2 miles south of Halltown near Springfield this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 72-year old Edward D. Griffin was riding a 2006 Honda Goldwing Trike. The Patrol says the exact time of the accident...
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
KTTS
Heavy Rain, Cooler Temps In The Forecast
(KTTS News) — It will be sunny and hot today with heat index readings around 100 degrees. But widespread rain is expected early this week. Showers and storms are possible starting this afternoon. Rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday, with...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
