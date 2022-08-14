Locate safe, reliable rides for seniors in Springfield. When the time has come for seniors to hang their car keys up for good, this usually means that they depend on loved ones or public transportation to get to where they need to be. However, having to rely on others for simple things like picking a couple of things up from the store, filling a prescription, or popping in at a friend’s can make them feel as though their freedom and independence are under threat. If public transportation is not widely available in the area or is not an option for them due to mobility or other issues, this can make them feel even more helpless. Senior transportation in Springfield can ensure that your senior is able to retain their independence and autonomy while staying connected to the world outside of their home. And, with research showing that caregivers spend around five hours a week providing or arranging transportation for seniors, relying on these professional service providers can free up some much-needed time for you too.

