These Oregon counties have the most born-and-bred residents

By Stacker
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddl1i_0hGsX7tz00

( STACKER ) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise , mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave , to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

36. Curry County

  • Population: 22,889
  • Born in Oregon: 6,772 (29.6% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 14,797 (64.6% of population)
    — Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (5.5%), South (5.9%), West (43.3%)
  • Born in another country: 984 (4.30% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (1.80%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.00%)

35. Josephine County

  • Population: 87,097
  • Born in Oregon: 30,518 (35.0% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 52,723 (60.5% of population)
    — Midwest (8.5%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.3%), West (43.2%)
  • Born in another country: 3,310 (3.80% of population)
    — Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (1.27%), Latin America (1.43%), North America (0.38%), Oceania (0.04%)

34. Jackson County

  • Population: 218,781
  • Born in Oregon: 89,414 (40.9% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 115,020 (52.6% of population)
    — Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (4.3%), South (5.6%), West (33.8%)
  • Born in another country: 12,519 (5.72% of population)
    — Africa (0.10%) , Asia (1.04%), Europe (1.05%), Latin America (3.23%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.08%)
33. Multnomah County

  • Population: 809,869
  • Born in Oregon: 331,455 (40.9% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 354,046 (43.7% of population)
    — Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (5.8%), South (6.7%), West (22.0%)
  • Born in another country: 111,453 (13.76% of population)
    — Africa (1.02%) , Asia (5.44%), Europe (2.64%), Latin America (3.85%), North America (0.44%), Oceania (0.37%)

32. Deschutes County

  • Population: 191,749
  • Born in Oregon: 78,792 (41.1% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 102,449 (53.4% of population)
    — Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (4.7%), South (5.6%), West (33.2%)
  • Born in another country: 8,295 (4.33% of population)
    — Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.95%), Europe (1.00%), Latin America (1.88%), North America (0.34%), Oceania (0.10%)

31. Washington County

  • Population: 595,761
  • Born in Oregon: 247,608 (41.6% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 232,496 (39.0% of population)
    — Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (3.9%), South (5.0%), West (23.0%)
  • Born in another country: 106,612 (17.90% of population)
    — Africa (0.68%) , Asia (8.46%), Europe (2.05%), Latin America (6.04%), North America (0.49%), Oceania (0.18%)

30. Lincoln County

  • Population: 49,336
  • Born in Oregon: 20,532 (41.6% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 26,030 (52.8% of population)
    — Midwest (9.9%), Northeast (4.6%), South (5.7%), West (32.6%)
  • Born in another country: 2,369 (4.80% of population)
    — Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.77%), Europe (0.75%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.07%)

29. Hood River County

  • Population: 23,270
  • Born in Oregon: 9,709 (41.7% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 9,353 (40.2% of population)
    — Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (4.1%), South (4.5%), West (22.7%)
  • Born in another country: 3,966 (17.04% of population)
    — Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.99%), Europe (0.75%), Latin America (14.82%), North America (0.44%), Oceania (0.00%)

28. Benton County

  • Population: 92,168
  • Born in Oregon: 39,729 (43.1% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 41,700 (45.2% of population)
    — Midwest (10.0%), Northeast (4.6%), South (5.7%), West (25.0%)
  • Born in another country: 9,158 (9.94% of population)
    — Africa (0.19%) , Asia (5.74%), Europe (1.52%), Latin America (1.86%), North America (0.49%), Oceania (0.13%)
27. Malheur County

  • Population: 30,632
  • Born in Oregon: 13,703 (44.7% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 13,811 (45.1% of population)
    — Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.6%), West (34.1%)
  • Born in another country: 2,868 (9.36% of population)
    — Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.77%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (7.91%), North America (0.12%), Oceania (0.19%)

26. Umatilla County

  • Population: 77,319
  • Born in Oregon: 34,925 (45.2% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 34,072 (44.1% of population)
    — Midwest (5.1%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.0%), West (33.5%)
  • Born in another country: 7,432 (9.61% of population)
    — Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (8.56%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.06%)

25. Morrow County

  • Population: 11,425
  • Born in Oregon: 5,273 (46.2% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 4,119 (36.1% of population)
    — Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (0.9%), South (3.0%), West (28.0%)
  • Born in another country: 1,950 (17.07% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (15.85%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.09%)

24. Douglas County

  • Population: 110,015
  • Born in Oregon: 50,800 (46.2% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 55,066 (50.1% of population)
    — Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (5.1%), West (33.9%)
  • Born in another country: 3,066 (2.79% of population)
    — Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.81%), Latin America (0.99%), North America (0.36%), Oceania (0.03%)

23. Coos County

  • Population: 64,175
  • Born in Oregon: 29,733 (46.3% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 31,522 (49.1% of population)
    — Midwest (8.8%), Northeast (3.4%), South (6.8%), West (30.1%)
  • Born in another country: 2,372 (3.70% of population)
    — Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.93%), Europe (1.02%), Latin America (1.36%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.02%)

22. Lane County

  • Population: 377,749
  • Born in Oregon: 176,538 (46.7% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 175,914 (46.6% of population)
    — Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (4.4%), South (5.8%), West (27.0%)
  • Born in another country: 20,966 (5.55% of population)
    — Africa (0.15%) , Asia (2.01%), Europe (0.82%), Latin America (2.00%), North America (0.42%), Oceania (0.14%)
21. Clatsop County

  • Population: 39,656
  • Born in Oregon: 18,831 (47.5% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 18,480 (46.6% of population)
    — Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (3.6%), South (5.5%), West (29.3%)
  • Born in another country: 1,978 (4.99% of population)
    — Africa (0.13%) , Asia (0.56%), Europe (1.48%), Latin America (2.36%), North America (0.43%), Oceania (0.03%)

20. Klamath County

  • Population: 67,606
  • Born in Oregon: 32,434 (48.0% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 30,824 (45.6% of population)
    — Midwest (7.2%), Northeast (2.4%), South (5.7%), West (30.3%)
  • Born in another country: 3,713 (5.49% of population)
    — Africa (0.12%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.72%), Latin America (3.91%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.00%)

19. Yamhill County

  • Population: 106,087
  • Born in Oregon: 52,984 (49.9% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 42,862 (40.4% of population)
    — Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (2.9%), South (5.7%), West (24.7%)
  • Born in another country: 8,592 (8.10% of population)
    — Africa (0.05%) , Asia (1.09%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (5.68%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.09%)

18. Lake County

  • Population: 7,896
  • Born in Oregon: 3,956 (50.1% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 3,496 (44.3% of population)
    — Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (1.8%), South (5.3%), West (30.9%)
  • Born in another country: 413 (5.23% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (3.67%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)

17. Baker County

  • Population: 16,090
  • Born in Oregon: 8,105 (50.4% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 7,591 (47.2% of population)
    — Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.5%), South (4.1%), West (31.8%)
  • Born in another country: 321 (2.00% of population)
16. Tillamook County

  • Population: 26,782
  • Born in Oregon: 14,054 (52.5% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 11,003 (41.1% of population)
    — Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (3.3%), South (5.6%), West (25.2%)
  • Born in another country: 1,430 (5.34% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.28%), Europe (0.83%), Latin America (3.90%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.04%)

15. Clackamas County

  • Population: 415,084
  • Born in Oregon: 218,463 (52.6% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 156,662 (37.7% of population)
    — Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (3.4%), South (4.1%), West (21.8%)
  • Born in another country: 34,666 (8.35% of population)
    — Africa (0.30%) , Asia (3.11%), Europe (1.88%), Latin America (2.52%), North America (0.40%), Oceania (0.14%)
14. Wasco County

  • Population: 26,274
  • Born in Oregon: 13,835 (52.7% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 9,804 (37.3% of population)
    — Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.3%), West (23.2%)
  • Born in another country: 2,346 (8.93% of population)
    — Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.73%), Europe (1.08%), Latin America (6.77%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.18%)

13. Marion County

  • Population: 343,742
  • Born in Oregon: 182,212 (53.0% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 114,910 (33.4% of population)
    — Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (20.7%)
  • Born in another country: 43,217 (12.57% of population)
    — Africa (0.12%) , Asia (1.66%), Europe (1.05%), Latin America (9.21%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.33%)

12. Wallowa County

  • Population: 7,065
  • Born in Oregon: 3,802 (53.8% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 3,072 (43.5% of population)
    — Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.9%), West (29.7%)
  • Born in another country: 142 (2.01% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.86%), Latin America (0.91%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

11. Columbia County

  • Population: 52,117
  • Born in Oregon: 28,171 (54.1% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 22,142 (42.5% of population)
    — Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (29.0%)
  • Born in another country: 1,333 (2.56% of population)
    — Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.85%), Europe (0.54%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.33%), Oceania (0.06%)

10. Polk County

  • Population: 84,730
  • Born in Oregon: 46,387 (54.7% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 31,694 (37.4% of population)
    — Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.7%), West (23.4%)
  • Born in another country: 5,871 (6.93% of population)
    — Africa (0.01%) , Asia (1.27%), Europe (1.14%), Latin America (3.87%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.43%)

9. Grant County

  • Population: 7,174
  • Born in Oregon: 4,046 (56.4% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 2,872 (40.0% of population)
    — Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (2.0%), South (2.5%), West (27.1%)
  • Born in another country: 205 (2.86% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.68%), Europe (0.79%), Latin America (1.02%), North America (0.21%), Oceania (0.15%)

8. Linn County

  • Population: 127,216
  • Born in Oregon: 72,289 (56.8% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 48,544 (38.2% of population)
    — Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (2.2%), South (4.9%), West (23.5%)
  • Born in another country: 5,361 (4.21% of population)
    — Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (2.68%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.02%)

7. Crook County

  • Population: 23,733
  • Born in Oregon: 13,861 (58.4% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 9,255 (39.0% of population)
    — Midwest (8.1%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.7%), West (24.9%)
  • Born in another country: 467 (1.97% of population)
    — Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.74%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.26%)

6. Union County

  • Population: 26,502
  • Born in Oregon: 15,501 (58.5% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 9,958 (37.6% of population)
    — Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (1.9%), South (5.4%), West (23.7%)
  • Born in another country: 775 (2.92% of population)
    — Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.69%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (1.14%)
5. Harney County

  • Population: 7,310
  • Born in Oregon: 4,341 (59.4% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 2,820 (38.6% of population)
    — Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (2.1%), South (2.7%), West (27.1%)
  • Born in another country: 86 (1.18% of population)
    — Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.08%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (0.52%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.03%)

4. Jefferson County

  • Population: 24,048
  • Born in Oregon: 14,338 (59.6% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 8,060 (33.5% of population)
    — Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (1.5%), South (4.5%), West (22.2%)
  • Born in another country: 1,511 (6.28% of population)
    — Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.35%), Europe (0.80%), Latin America (4.93%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.02%)

3. Gilliam County

  • Population: 1,896
  • Born in Oregon: 1,158 (61.1% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 651 (34.3% of population)
    — Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.7%), South (4.5%), West (20.7%)
  • Born in another country: 51 (2.69% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.63%), Europe (0.53%), Latin America (1.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.32%)

2. Sherman County

  • Population: 1,686
  • Born in Oregon: 1,043 (61.9% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 610 (36.2% of population)
    — Midwest (5.6%), Northeast (1.5%), South (2.9%), West (26.2%)
  • Born in another country: 22 (1.30% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.30%), Oceania (0.53%)

1. Wheeler County

  • Population: 1,417
  • Born in Oregon: 889 (62.7% of population)
  • Born in a different state: 481 (33.9% of population)
    — Midwest (4.6%), Northeast (1.8%), South (4.8%), West (22.8%)
  • Born in another country: 47 (3.32% of population)
    — Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.64%), Europe (0.78%), Latin America (1.83%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

