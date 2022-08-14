Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Exeter Volleyball
Exeter volleyball won five matches last year. The Tigers are poised for even more wins this year with three seniors along with several other players with varsity experience returning. The three seniors Exeter head coach Stephanie Crumpler will look to for leadership are: Emma Sorensen (setter), Jasmine Hall and Madison...
Ozark Sports Zone
Sparta twin archers excelling on world stage
Sparta Head Coach Thomas Jemes says he knew that soon-to-be sixth graders Wyatt and Weston Clancy were going to be good when he first saw them draw a bow.”That first couple practices you’re just like, ‘They’re going to be good,'” he said. “After you see them shoot, it doesn’t take long to tell.”And it hasn’t taken long for them to learn. They first shot on targets. But coach Jemes remembers the time earlier this year when they decided to switch it up with 3D targets. That meant they were shooting objects instead of bullseyes.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Fair Play Softball
Fair Play softball is looking to improve on 2021’s nine-win campaign with six starters returning this year. “The biggest strength for us this year is the number of girls returning with more experience,” Fair Play head coach Alicia Mercer said. “The last couple of years we graduated so many and had to fill so many spots that game experience was something that held us back, but this year we have more girls returning with experience.”
KYTV
Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Hollister, Mo. reopening in September
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Heralded as one of the most iconic amphitheaters and arenas in all of North America, the newly expanded Thunder Ridge is set to re-open in September, hosting Thunder Days, a Professional Bull Rider team series competition. The breathtaking, nature-based outdoor venue is a pet...
New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Heavy Rain For Some Tonight, Mild Tomorrow
A wave of heavy rain blanketed areas north and east of Springfield late last night into Tuesday. A second wave of heavy rain is expected to set up further southwest tonight. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms stretched from Lamar, MO, southeast to Salem, AR, early Tuesday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in across this same area by late evening, gradually shifting south and southeast into Wednesday morning. There will be a sharp cutoff to the rain with little to no rain north of a Stockton, MO, to Eminence, MO, line. Further south the rain will be heavy at times with many locations picking up 1 to 2″. Higher totals in excess of 3″ are possible. This will lead to a risk of localized flooding and street flooding.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
sgfcitizen.org
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
KYTV
Classic car struck by a bullet in Springfield as driver and son headed to Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival returned to Springfield over the weekend after a three-year absence because of the pandemic. Many people were happy to see the fun, joyous throwback to the good ‘ole days return as a reminder of simpler times. But for one...
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
KTTS
Heavy Rain, Cooler Temps In The Forecast
(KTTS News) — It will be sunny and hot today with heat index readings around 100 degrees. But widespread rain is expected early this week. Showers and storms are possible starting this afternoon. Rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday, with...
ozarksfn.com
A Small Town Treasure
GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
KYTV
Family of Tampa, Fla. man killed in a crash near Halltown says driver should be criminally charged
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a Florida man is demanding answers from authorities in Greene County. Carrie Cooper wants to know why criminal charges didn’t get filed after her son, Storm Cooper, lost his life in a traffic accident in July 2021, just west of Springfield. Prosecutors...
