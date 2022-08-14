ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Exeter Volleyball

Exeter volleyball won five matches last year. The Tigers are poised for even more wins this year with three seniors along with several other players with varsity experience returning. The three seniors Exeter head coach Stephanie Crumpler will look to for leadership are: Emma Sorensen (setter), Jasmine Hall and Madison...
EXETER, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Sparta twin archers excelling on world stage

Sparta Head Coach Thomas Jemes says he knew that soon-to-be sixth graders Wyatt and Weston Clancy were going to be good when he first saw them draw a bow.”That first couple practices you’re just like, ‘They’re going to be good,'” he said. “After you see them shoot, it doesn’t take long to tell.”And it hasn’t taken long for them to learn. They first shot on targets. But coach Jemes remembers the time earlier this year when they decided to switch it up with 3D targets. That meant they were shooting objects instead of bullseyes.
SPARTA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022 Fall Preview: Fair Play Softball

Fair Play softball is looking to improve on 2021’s nine-win campaign with six starters returning this year. “The biggest strength for us this year is the number of girls returning with more experience,” Fair Play head coach Alicia Mercer said. “The last couple of years we graduated so many and had to fill so many spots that game experience was something that held us back, but this year we have more girls returning with experience.”
FAIR PLAY, MO
Aurora, MO
KOLR10 News

New Springfield Buc-ee’s will be the first in MO

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chain convenience store and gas station Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield on August 23. At 3284 N. Mulroy Road, several local leaders like Mayor Ken McClure will be celebrating the start of construction at 12 p.m. Buc-ee’s Springfield is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Missouri. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Heavy Rain For Some Tonight, Mild Tomorrow

A wave of heavy rain blanketed areas north and east of Springfield late last night into Tuesday. A second wave of heavy rain is expected to set up further southwest tonight. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms stretched from Lamar, MO, southeast to Salem, AR, early Tuesday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in across this same area by late evening, gradually shifting south and southeast into Wednesday morning. There will be a sharp cutoff to the rain with little to no rain north of a Stockton, MO, to Eminence, MO, line. Further south the rain will be heavy at times with many locations picking up 1 to 2″. Higher totals in excess of 3″ are possible. This will lead to a risk of localized flooding and street flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor

I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Heavy Rain, Cooler Temps In The Forecast

(KTTS News) — It will be sunny and hot today with heat index readings around 100 degrees. But widespread rain is expected early this week. Showers and storms are possible starting this afternoon. Rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Wednesday, with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

A Small Town Treasure

GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
GOLDEN CITY, MO

