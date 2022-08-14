ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

One dead, five others hurt after shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPu3J_0hGsWwva00

A man was killed and five others were hurt after a shooting overnight at a party at a Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say they got a call Sunday just before 2 a.m. of a shooting near SR 143 and McDowell Road.

They say they arrived to a "chaotic" scene with multiple people having been hit by gunfire.

Officials say 43-year-old Carlos Santos-Noriega was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Three people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The suspect was also taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening laceration. Another victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound later. One of the victims was a juvenile female, and she reportedly has a life-threatening injury. The suspect's brother was also shot in the incident.

Detectives have reportedly learned of a fight between multiple men at the party. During the fight, 18-year-old Bryan Sapon-Deleon pulled out a gun and shot multiple times into the crowd as he attempted to flee. The shooter was held down by witnesses until police arrived and took him into custody.

Officials say Deleon was booked on Tuesday into the Maricopa County jail and multiple felony charges of aggravated assault and first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Man found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a man was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a man lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. Those two men were thrown out of the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man dead after being stabbed 50 to 70 times in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. — A man has died after he was stabbed 50 to 70 times in Mesa, Arizona, Friday morning, police said. Mesa Police Department was called to an intersection after someone reported that there was a stabbing and other reports that there was a man dead on Friday morning, according to court records obtained by KTVK. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located a victim who was later identified as Jose Feliciano, 46.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Police arrest man after fatal stabbing over lighter in Mesa

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriffs arrested a man in Mesa Sunday after he fatally stabbed another man 50 to 70 times in an altercation on Friday, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of University Dr. and Extension Rd in Mesa around 1:40 a.m.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Man stabbed to death over parking spot at a yard sale in East Valley, police say

MESA, Ariz. — A man was stabbed to death following an altercation over a parking spot at a yard sale in Mesa, police say. On Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a stabbing near the 300 block of North Hawes Road and found the victim with several puncture wounds. Deputies performed life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly obtained court documents say the man who allegedly strangled a woman to death had stolen an SUV the week before the deadly incident. Joshua Bagley, 41, was arrested back in May after someone called Phoenix police about a person on a city bus who was not breathing near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. These new documents state that Bagley had been stopped the week before while driving a stolen purple Cadillac SUV that someone had taken from a car hauler.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Three family members arrested during school lockdown in El Mirage

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

150,000 fentanyl pills seized in Chandler drug bust, DPS says

CHANDLER, Ariz. - More than 30 pounds of fentanyl pills were seized in Chandler during a drug trafficking investigation on Aug. 10. The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect connected to the 35.7 pounds of fentanyl pills, about 150,000 of them, near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard. 30-year-old...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy