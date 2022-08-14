ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21

The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?

I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a...
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
Police investigating 2 car crash in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News was on the scene of a crash involving a two vehicle collision. It happened around 8 p.m. on Homer Street. When 6 News arrived at the scene, Lansing Township Police and Fire departments were there. It appears that one of the cars hit an utility pole, sending debris across […]
