The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
WILX-TV
Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.
Lansing man ‘shocked’ after winning $100K in lottery
Johnnie Porter Jr., 69-years-old, got his lucky ticket at the Shell station on 3206 on W. Saginaw St. in Lan
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
How In The Hell Did Hell, Michigan Get Its Name?
I was born in Detroit but grew up in Howell, Michigan which is located in Livingston County. I remember as a kid hearing about a town not that far away called Hell, Michigan. I always wondered how did Hell, Michigan get its unique name, and recently I stumbled upon some theories of how the name came about.
Pop icon Gwen Stefani wanted a cheese pizza Saturday. So, she visited Midland.
MIDLAND, MI — Pizza Sam’s patrons hungry for Italian food were in for a b-a-n-a-n-a-s experience this weekend when they discovered Gwen Stefani ordering food there. The music, fashion and television icon visited the downtown Midland eatery Saturday, Aug. 13, seeking a 10-inch cheese pizza to-go for her and her family.
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
Concerned Pastors ask for removal of 3 road commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Concerned Pastors for Social Action has filed a formal complaint against several officials at the Genesee County Road Commission and called for the removal of three members of its board. The Rev. Alfred L. Harris made the requests in a letter to both the Road...
Company plans move to Flint, city agrees to sell property near Bishop Airport
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has agreed to sell a small parcel of land near Bishop Airport to a company that plans to acquire adjacent land and move its Michigan headquarters here. The council voted 5-1 on Aug. 8 to accept $95,000 for the 1.5 acres off Airpark Drive...
Mt. Pleasant Teen Dies in Golf Cart Accident
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 16-year-old boy died in a golf cart accident Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a suspicious situation near Chase Run Apartments on Isabella Road around 3:34 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, during patrol of the area, officers located a rolled golf cart and a...
michiganradio.org
SE Michigan Water main break larger than thought; boil water advisories expected until September
Officials said Tuesday that the break in a massive water main in southeast Michigan is larger than originally thought. The weekend break disrupted water service for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders. The Great Lakes Water Authority said it's ordered more lengths of 120-inch diameter pipe to complete the repairs to...
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
Spanish tall ship to make special stop at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Fans of historical sailing ships won’t be completely out of luck this year even though Bay City’s annual Tall Ship Celebration was canceled for 2022. A historical replica of a 1500s European ship is planning to dock in Bay City this month for special tours and photo opportunities.
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
WNEM
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Police suspect Burton woman might be in danger, taken against her will
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who is missing and may be in danger, and was last seen in Burton. Garbacz, 50, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1168 Wells St. in Burton, wearing a white t-shirt and underwear, according to a Facebook post by the Burton Police Department in Genesee County.
Police investigating 2 car crash in Lansing Township
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News was on the scene of a crash involving a two vehicle collision. It happened around 8 p.m. on Homer Street. When 6 News arrived at the scene, Lansing Township Police and Fire departments were there. It appears that one of the cars hit an utility pole, sending debris across […]
