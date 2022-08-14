Passing the gavel: The Richmond County Medical Society swears in its 216th president at LiGreci’s Staaten | Inside Out

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘I’m no longer afraid,’ Transgender former Staten Islander talks about their road to acceptance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you had told Nate Shalev 15 years ago that in 2022 they’d come back to Staten Island to their parent’s Bulls Head home for a barbecue and be addressed by name as “Nate,” their wife would be referred to as their “wife” and their family would use “they/them” pronouns, Shalev wouldn’t have believed it.
Who killed John Taylor? Murder of man found in Staten Island crawl space revisited by police, those impacted.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeks after police re-released the photo of a Staten Island man whose skeletal remains were discovered in 2011 under a Stapleton apartment building, two people still feeling the impact of the cold case murder recounted the days surrounding the man’s disappearance. John Taylor, 19,...
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
For the biker and beer lover, Chuck Zito brings his ‘Rydz’ brew to S.I.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A beer line with hoppy muscle soon lands on Staten Island. Martial artist and bodyguard turned actor Chuck Zito is behind a new microbrew, Rydz, soon to be launched on the South Shore. Zito and entrepreneur Vincent Viola will roll out the product Saturday, Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In ‘overwhelming’ scene, Staten Island firefighter injured in blaze is released from hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As firefighter Dominic Ventolora was released from Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) on Wednesday, days after suffering a serious injury while battling a house fire, he placed his hand on his heart in what he later described as an “overwhelming” sense of gratitude.
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Staten Island obituaries for August 16, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Julia Bernadette Lynch (nee Waugh) passed away on August 12, 2022. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and later lived in the Bronx and on Staten Island with her husband and three sons. Julia was a lunch lady at Our Lady of Good Counsel School and a secretary at the New York Foundling Hospital. She volunteered at the annual Staten Island Irish Fair and also loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hundreds celebrate the centennial of Assumption R.C. Church, ‘a small church with a big heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The year was 1922 when the Assumption R.C. Church first opened its doors to parishioners — on Aug. 15 to be exact, the actual Feast Day of the Assumption — it was the same year Pope Pius XI became pope and would be the presiding pope when Vatican City was formally declared a sovereign state in 1929.
Staten Island rewind: The iconic Honeycomb opens at the Mall in 1974
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was probably the funkiest part of the Staten Island Mall. And it was gone far too soon. I’m talking about the Honeycomb, that hip, subterranean shopping area that was the cool spot to hang out back during the Mall’s first decade. The...
‘Barbaric’ New York Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley
A 1-month-old Hudson Valley baby lost her mother and grandmother "due to the barbaric actions" of a man with "a wanton disregard for human life." On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh confirmed a Rockland County man was sentenced for murdering two people in Valley Cottage, New York. Hillcrest,...
What will St. John’s University Staten Island campus become next?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Following last week’s news of St. John’s University’s (SJU) plan to shutter its Staten Island campus in 2024, the question on everyone’s mind is: What will become of Grymes Hill property’?. The closure, according to the university, is due to low...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staten Island man accused of inhumane handling of huskies denies request to allow ASPCA to spay, neuter animals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 54-year-old man facing numerous charges including 24 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring huskies he kept in a Tompkinsville lot denied a request from prosecutors to spay, neuter, microchip and provide dental care for the dogs. Victor Quinteros, who was arraigned in state Supreme...
We have our VIP winners: These subscribers will go on a free ‘Taste of the Towns’ food-tasting trolley ride
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — These subscribers will be touring Staten Island for tasty eats in style. As a thank you from the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com, we offered our loyal subscribers a chance to win free VIP tickets to “Taste of the Towns,” a food trolley tour across the South Shore on Sunday, Aug. 28.
67-Year-Old Coney Island Candy Store Clerk Assaulted, Robbed
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to crime in New York City, criminals have...
Richmond County Fair 2022: What to expect in food
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hot dog enthusiasts, chicken wing lovers and pie mongers: gird your loins! Organizers of the Richmond County Fair anticipate a food and drink-centric 42nd annual affair, notably in the competitive eating department. The 2022 chapter of the borough’s largest outdoor event — and Historic Richmond...
Staten Island volunteer squad’s ambulance vandalized, leaving group offline for weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The North Shore Rescue Squad’s only ambulance was badly damaged late last week by a group of vandals wielding metal pipes, the squad’s captain told the Advance/SILive.com. A member of the volunteer group was observing cameras watching the grounds where the ambulance is...
NYC horse carriage incidents spur Malliotakis’ call for investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to see authorities investigate a recent series of well-publicized incidents involving New York City horse carriages, she said Tuesday. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) joined City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Chief...
NYC carpenters union will hire 65 apprentices; here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City carpenters union in partnership with the state will start a recruitment effort next month in search of 65 apprentices for a variety of positions. From Sept. 14, 2022 through Aug. 9, 2023, the search will be for 25 carpenter apprentices in...
NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0