Passing the gavel: The Richmond County Medical Society swears in its 216th president at LiGreci’s Staaten | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Julia Bernadette Lynch (nee Waugh) passed away on August 12, 2022. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., and later lived in the Bronx and on Staten Island with her husband and three sons. Julia was a lunch lady at Our Lady of Good Counsel School and a secretary at the New York Foundling Hospital. She volunteered at the annual Staten Island Irish Fair and also loved spending time with her seven grandchildren.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO