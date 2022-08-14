Giants' Kadarius Toney missing practice due to leg injury

New York Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney (leg) will likely not practice again this week.

Toney missed the Giants’ preseason opener against the New England Patriots last Thursday and has been sidelined by one injury or another since he was selected 20th overall in last year’s draft.

Toney played in only 10 games last season, starting four. He was the talk of trade rumors this spring but they were unconfirmed as it was unknown if the Giants were actively shopping him. General manager Joe Schoen insists they were not.

The former Florida standout spent time on the COVID-19 list in 2021 as well as being a regular on the Giants’ injury report with hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique and shoulder issues before undergoing an offseason procedure on his knee.

The Giants hope Toney can overcome this endless loop of ailments and injuries, and live up to his first-round pedigree.