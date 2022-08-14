Read full article on original website
Andrew De Leon
3d ago
I agree phones in school are a distraction. Ban should be implemented in every school. If you can't use your phone during work why should kids be able to have them during school.
Reply
3
ron
3d ago
I believe they have a problem and this is the solution. These are children not adults and not having a phone at school won’t hurt them. I believe they had a huge race issue there.
Reply(2)
2
Debbie Kumpe
2d ago
They can have shoe hangers on the doors, going into class, kids put their phones in a pocket, pick them up on their way out of class?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Fresno Unified Not Backing Down on New Bullard Cellphone Policy
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy is not open for debate, Fresno Unified School District said in a news release explaining why new campus rules are being implemented and what will happen to students who refuse to comply. Even so, Bullard Principal Armen Torigian has scheduled a meeting for...
What’s different at Fresno Unified this year?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- More than 74,000 Fresno Unified School District students returned to campuses Monday. As the largest school district in the Central Valley, students returning from summer break noticed a number of changes regarding bell schedules, safety, and cell phones. “So what you thought might be your school start time, might change so I […]
‘Abortion is evil’: Fresno councilmember against $1M for Planned Parenthood
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to send $1 million of state funds to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte was denounced by Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld on Tuesday – describing the move as “a complete misuse of taxpayer money.” Bredefeld’s rejection of the proposal came two days before the motion is scheduled to be heard […]
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schools closely monitoring high temperatures
VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario. “Being new from […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Central Valley national science fair winners
Fresno, Calif. ( ) – While the majority of teenagers are wrapping their heads around the first day of school, Pauline and John Estrada of Clovis North High School are focused on a trip to Stockholm, Sweden where they will take part in a top science fair. Pauline and...
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Plan for all stages of life with Senior Care Advocates
Navigating long-term care as we age can be overwhelming and confusing, and often people don’t reach out for help until they’ve reached a crisis. Senior Care Advocates can help with almost any in the estate planning process and long-term care. Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
csufresno.edu
Students and alumni remember late English professor
Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
yourcentralvalley.com
Tree Fresno awarded Cal Fire grant
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Tree Fresno has been awarded a Cal Fire grant to continue to plant trees throughout the San Joaquin Valley. It’s the fourth Cal Fire grant awarded to the organization. The group says the funding will allow them to plant 1,280 trees throughout the...
GV Wire
Council Set to Vote on $1M Planned Parenthood Grant. Mayor Issues Warning
The Fresno City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday to provide a $1 million grant to a local Planned Parenthood clinic. Mayor Jerry Dyer is raising concerns. A spokesperson for Dyer says the mayor intends to veto the funding if it reaches his desk. The money was approved as part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple organizes blood drives to 'pay it forward'; first is Wednesday
Hanford’s Tony Winterowd believes that when you borrow something, you pay it back — or forward, as the case may be. After receiving nine units of blood during an emergency health situation in 2019, the former pastor and his wife, Sheri, are helping to organize a pair of blood drives this week to “pay it forward.”
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
thesungazette.com
Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance
California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
yourcentralvalley.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
12-year-old boy spends birthday handing out water bottles in downtown Fresno
Instead of having a party, a Valley boy used his birthday to help those experiencing homelessness in downtown Fresno on Sunday.
KMPH.com
Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals on strike in California
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — More than 2,000 mental health clinicians are picketing outside Kaiser Permanente facilities across Northern California and the Central Valley. They are demanding that the nation’s largest non-profit HMO fix a mental health system they say is so broken that patients need to wait for months to get therapy.
Madera Tribune
‘Burn down the old; rise with the new’
Madera Unified School District teachers attend break out sessions during an in-service training at Matilda Torres High School on Aug. 3. The “Student Champions” course, a special in-service held last week for Madera Unified employees, provided a view of the district’s students that may have been surprising.
GV Wire
Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?
The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
Comments / 18