Fresno, CA

Andrew De Leon
3d ago

I agree phones in school are a distraction. Ban should be implemented in every school. If you can't use your phone during work why should kids be able to have them during school.

ron
3d ago

I believe they have a problem and this is the solution. These are children not adults and not having a phone at school won’t hurt them. I believe they had a huge race issue there.

Debbie Kumpe
2d ago

They can have shoe hangers on the doors, going into class, kids put their phones in a pocket, pick them up on their way out of class?

GV Wire

Fresno Unified Not Backing Down on New Bullard Cellphone Policy

Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy is not open for debate, Fresno Unified School District said in a news release explaining why new campus rules are being implemented and what will happen to students who refuse to comply. Even so, Bullard Principal Armen Torigian has scheduled a meeting for...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What’s different at Fresno Unified this year?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- More than 74,000 Fresno Unified School District students returned to campuses Monday. As the largest school district in the Central Valley, students returning from summer break noticed a number of changes regarding bell schedules, safety, and cell phones. “So what you thought might be your school start time, might change so I […]
FRESNO, CA
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Schools closely monitoring high temperatures

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – As students return to the classroom, these high temperatures may literally keep them inside the classroom. Several school districts including Visalia Unified say they are closely monitoring the temperatures and their students. These are not new to the Central Valley, but districts are preparing for that worst-case scenario. “Being new from […]
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Central Valley national science fair winners

Fresno, Calif. ( ) – While the majority of teenagers are wrapping their heads around the first day of school, Pauline and John Estrada of Clovis North High School are focused on a trip to Stockholm, Sweden where they will take part in a top science fair. Pauline and...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Plan for all stages of life with Senior Care Advocates

Navigating long-term care as we age can be overwhelming and confusing, and often people don’t reach out for help until they’ve reached a crisis. Senior Care Advocates can help with almost any in the estate planning process and long-term care. Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

San Diego woman signed dead mom’s Madera County ballot, arrested, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman from San Diego has pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in Madera County after officials say they received her mother’s ballot in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election – months after her mother had been pronounced dead. According to Madera County officials, the Register of Voters had issued […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
csufresno.edu

Students and alumni remember late English professor

Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Tree Fresno awarded Cal Fire grant

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Tree Fresno has been awarded a Cal Fire grant to continue to plant trees throughout the San Joaquin Valley. It’s the fourth Cal Fire grant awarded to the organization. The group says the funding will allow them to plant 1,280 trees throughout the...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford couple organizes blood drives to 'pay it forward'; first is Wednesday

Hanford’s Tony Winterowd believes that when you borrow something, you pay it back — or forward, as the case may be. After receiving nine units of blood during an emergency health situation in 2019, the former pastor and his wife, Sheri, are helping to organize a pair of blood drives this week to “pay it forward.”
HANFORD, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Adventist Health will continue to accept Anthem insurance

California’s largest health insurance provider reaches deal with Advnetist Health allowing thousands of Tulare residents to continue to use their local hospital. ROSEVILLE AND WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. – Those covered by California’s largest health insurance provider won’t have to worry about the Tulare hospital accepting their insurance anymore.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KMPH.com

Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals on strike in California

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — More than 2,000 mental health clinicians are picketing outside Kaiser Permanente facilities across Northern California and the Central Valley. They are demanding that the nation’s largest non-profit HMO fix a mental health system they say is so broken that patients need to wait for months to get therapy.
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

‘Burn down the old; rise with the new’

Madera Unified School District teachers attend break out sessions during an in-service training at Matilda Torres High School on Aug. 3. The “Student Champions” course, a special in-service held last week for Madera Unified employees, provided a view of the district’s students that may have been surprising.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Will Fresno Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Councilman’s Criminal Defense?

The Fresno City Council has considered paying for the defense of council president Nelson Esparza, who faces criminal charges of attempted extortion. The details remain shrouded, but discussions over whether to use public funds for Esparza’s defense have been included on two recent closed session agendas. Esparza recused himself both times, according to the meeting minutes.
FRESNO, CA

