2urbangirls.com
Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
2urbangirls.com
Man allegedly armed with machete shot by police
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17300 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, in his 20s,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A female was found shot in her residence early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, in the city of Lancaster. The 911 call of… Read more "Female Found Shot in Her Lancaster Residence"
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
Man in wheelchair struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino: Police
A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in San Bernardino Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver who fled. James Gatson, a 46-year-old San Bernardino resident, was crossing Highland Avenue near Cedar Street at 4:37 a.m. when a vehicle headed east on Highland hit him, […]
Man Wounded in Deputy Shooting in Gardena Area
A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Mid-City crash leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
2urbangirls.com
Family disturbance call results in deputy involved shooting
GARDENA, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said. The shooting was reported abut 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Arcadia victim recovering after being struck in eye by stray bullet during barricade situation
Days after a man was struck in the eye by a bullet during a barricade situation in Arcadia, the victim was stable and continuing to recover.
Third Person Charged in Off-Duty Police Officer's Killing
A third person was charged today with murder inconnection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Maywood shooting
MAYWOOD, Calif. – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man found shot dead on a street in Maywood. Jose Meza Jr. was 20 years old. His city of residence was not available. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue...
2urbangirls.com
Suspected gang-related shooting leaves one dead and one wounded
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Officials ID man LAPD says died in standoff of apparent self-inflicted wound
Authorities today identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement.
2urbangirls.com
Police disarm bomb at local hospital
POMONA, Calif. – Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
3rd suspect charged for killing of Monterey Park police officer
A third person was charged Monday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, is facing one count each of...
Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large
An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
1 arrest made in Rolex robbery, pistol-whipping in Rowland Heights
After a couple was violently accosted and robbed of a Rolex watch in Rowland Heights last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they believe committed the crime. On Monday, the LASD announced that Demoryie Watts was arrested late last week. Watts, 21, is accused of being one of the robbers […]
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
