UNION/UMATILLA COUNTIES – (Information from ODOT) The contractor will continue grinding out old asphalt and performing other excavation in preparation for placement of new asphalt and concrete pavement. There will be haul vehicles entering and exiting the work zone at each end of the project, so please be aware as you travel through the work zone. The EB off and on ramps at the Mt Emily Interchange are open. The WB off ramp is also open. The WB on ramp is closed. Traffic needing to go WB from the Mt Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 EB down to the Spring Creek Interchange, and then get on I-84 WB.Single lane, opposing traffic separated by orange tubular markers remains in place. There is a passing lane WB on the steep grade between MP 248 and MP 246.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO