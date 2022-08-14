ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day

Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
YAKIMA, WA
Benton County, WA
Washington Society
Benton County, WA
98.3 The KEY

Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake

A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

I-84 road work update around Meacham/Spring Creek

UNION/UMATILLA COUNTIES – (Information from ODOT) The contractor will continue grinding out old asphalt and performing other excavation in preparation for placement of new asphalt and concrete pavement. There will be haul vehicles entering and exiting the work zone at each end of the project, so please be aware as you travel through the work zone. The EB off and on ramps at the Mt Emily Interchange are open. The WB off ramp is also open. The WB on ramp is closed. Traffic needing to go WB from the Mt Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 EB down to the Spring Creek Interchange, and then get on I-84 WB.Single lane, opposing traffic separated by orange tubular markers remains in place. There is a passing lane WB on the steep grade between MP 248 and MP 246.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
105.3 KISS FM

Dangerous Fire on Highway 182 Sparked by Car Rollover

A brush fire broke out along Highway 182 in Richland last night, near the Queensland shopping center. The blaze began sometime before 9pm. The Richland Fire Dept. and Franklin Co. Fire were there quickly, and had the dangerous flames under control by 11pm, though smoke remained in the air for some time.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Algae bloom found at wildlife refuge

BURBANK — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has been notified by the Washington State Department of Ecology that cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, has been discovered at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. Cyanobacteria can be harmful to people and fatal to animals. Due to...
nbcrightnow.com

Woman taken by Life Flight after ATV rollover accident near Ukiah

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A woman was seriously injured after an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah Friday. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says around 9 a.m. August 12 the dispatch center received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah. Two passengers were reported injured, one with minor injuries, and an adult female with serious injuries to her legs and hips.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Community Policy