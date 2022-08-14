Read full article on original website
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center
YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
Update | New heat alert for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
Richland fire that forced evacuations was ‘touch and go.’ Before and after photos
Conditions provided the perfect combination for a wildfire to spread.
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake
A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
I-84 road work update around Meacham/Spring Creek
UNION/UMATILLA COUNTIES – (Information from ODOT) The contractor will continue grinding out old asphalt and performing other excavation in preparation for placement of new asphalt and concrete pavement. There will be haul vehicles entering and exiting the work zone at each end of the project, so please be aware as you travel through the work zone. The EB off and on ramps at the Mt Emily Interchange are open. The WB off ramp is also open. The WB on ramp is closed. Traffic needing to go WB from the Mt Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 EB down to the Spring Creek Interchange, and then get on I-84 WB.Single lane, opposing traffic separated by orange tubular markers remains in place. There is a passing lane WB on the steep grade between MP 248 and MP 246.
Just 33 votes separate two Benton County candidates. Mandatory recount ordered
The 1-day recount will take place Aug. 22.
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
These areas of Washington are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn’t stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
Dangerous Fire on Highway 182 Sparked by Car Rollover
A brush fire broke out along Highway 182 in Richland last night, near the Queensland shopping center. The blaze began sometime before 9pm. The Richland Fire Dept. and Franklin Co. Fire were there quickly, and had the dangerous flames under control by 11pm, though smoke remained in the air for some time.
Many School Districts Across the Country are Experiencing a Staffing Crisis, but NOT Yakima Schools
YAKIMA, WA - The staffing crisis continues across the nation for teachers. Media outlets across the nation have been reporting school districts facing a crisis with teacher shortages. Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day school weeks this fall, while other places in Florida are asking veterans with...
After three-week break hiatus, bird flu detected in Walla Walla County
After nearly a three-week break in bird flu detections, avian influenza was detected in a Walla Walla County backyard flock on Aug. 12, bringing the state wide flock total to 31. Even though cases have slowed in Washington, neighboring states continue to detect bird flu, indicating the virus is still...
Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
Algae bloom found at wildlife refuge
BURBANK — The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health has been notified by the Washington State Department of Ecology that cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, has been discovered at McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Burbank. Cyanobacteria can be harmful to people and fatal to animals. Due to...
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
‘We need to address these issues:’ Franklin County Sheriff officials working to combat mental health concerns
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — As mental health problems become more prominent in our community and the number of people experiencing those issues continues to rise, Franklin County officials say we need to find solutions immediately for both the short and long terms. “We as a community need to figure...
14 dumpster fires set across Yakima overnight, suspect in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters and police officers were sent to the locations of various dumpsters across the Downtown Yakima area on Sunday night after fires were lit at more than a dozen locations. According to Public Information Officer Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, officers arrested a male...
Woman taken by Life Flight after ATV rollover accident near Ukiah
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A woman was seriously injured after an ATV rollover accident near Ukiah Friday. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office says around 9 a.m. August 12 the dispatch center received an emergency notification through Garmin Inreach of an ATV rollover with injuries in an area near Ukiah. Two passengers were reported injured, one with minor injuries, and an adult female with serious injuries to her legs and hips.
