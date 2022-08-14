Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
28 people were Displaced In the West Knox apartment building fire
KPD releases findings following internal investigation into officer-involved shooting that - clipped version. KPD releases findings following internal investigation into officer-involved shooting that killed 17-year-old student. catch up quick. Updated: 11 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/17 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Fire investigation at Walker Springs Apartments, Missing...
wvlt.tv
Motorcyclist dies in Tazewell Pike crash
The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination, Knoxville Police Department officials said. Morristown special needs teens raise money for wheelchair-accessible van. Updated: 10 hours ago. They’ve raised more than $7k of their $30k goal as of Sept. 16, but they need more help. Rural...
WATE
KPD: One person found dead near interstate in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was found dead in Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to a call around 12:10 p.m. after a body was reported at E. Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene where they found an unidentified person...
wvlt.tv
Body found in Fourth and Gill neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was found in North Knoxville Tuesday afternoon, according to the police department. Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to E. Fourth Avenue near Third Avenue just after noon to the report of a dead person. Officers said they located an unidentified individual near a wood line next to the interstate once on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for missing man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
Rosedale Avenue victim dies after shooting in East Knoxville
One person is dead after a shooting on Rosedale Avenue in East Knoxville Tuesday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Man dies after East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after an East Knoxville shooting on Tuesday. Around 1:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Rosedale Avenue, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville fire
Here's the latest on the East Knoxville fire at Walker Springs Apartments. The shooting happened on Rosedale Avenue and prompted Vine Middle School to briefly enter a lockdown, KPD said. Kingston police looking for church break-in suspect. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Kingston Police Department is also investigating the incidents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hardknoxwire.com
Police pursuing leads in cafe shooting
At least two people are believed to have opened fire in a crowded restaurant parking lot in West Knoxville over the weekend, killing one man and wounding another. No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Monday, but a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit were pursuing several leads.
wvlt.tv
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died, and another was injured in a shooting in West Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe, a hookah bar located at 8111 Gleason Drive, at around 1:50 a.m. to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men that had been shot, according to police.
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
'They said they might just keep her' | Knoxville Police looking into what they call a 'unique' case of a stolen pet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) said it is looking into a "unique" case of a stolen cat in the Fountain City neighborhood. "We let her out to use the restroom like she usually does for about an hour and she normally is either like meowing at the door or comes back right away when we call her and she was nowhere to be found," Cummings mentioned. "So I spent the whole night walking around the neighborhood calling her name looking for her and nothing."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk987.com
THP Investigating Fatal North Knoxville Motorcycle Crash
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Tazewell Pike. THP say 27-year-old Toby McClellan, Jr. was riding his motorcycle when 71 year-old Earnest Helm failed to yield for McClellan near Mountain Shadow Drive. McClellan, who was wearing a helmet, hit Helm after Helm attempted to turn...
wvlt.tv
Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.
WATE
Fire & Salt restaurant opening in Oak Ridge this year
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge will have a new restaurant opening in the area called Fire & Salt, founded by Chef Alex Gass of Maryville’s Walnut Kitchen. “Born and raised in Oak Ridge, [Tennessee], food has always been a big part of my life. Some of my best memories are from a child helping my late mother and grandmother, and also my aunt, prepare food for hundreds within our church and exploring the art of smoking meats with my uncle Jim,” Gass said in a statement.
WYSH AM 1380
Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified
The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
bbbtv12.com
Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church
On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
No injuries reported after fire destroys building in West Knox County apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m. It said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off alarms and crews from two firehouses responded. It also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. Firefighters were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.
fox17.com
Tennessee woman finds black bear in SUV, causes thousands in damage
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn.--An East Tennessee Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a home last week, finding a bear inside a vehicle. According to the Cocke County Sheriff, the deputy responded to a home on Middle Way where the deputy found a large black bear inside of a White Honda Pilot SUV.
wvlt.tv
‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
Comments / 0