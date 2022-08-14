Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Braves claim IF Rylan Bannon, designate former first-round pick Travis Demeritte
The Braves announced they claimed third baseman/second baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Corner outfielder Travis Demeritte has been designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Bannon has been shuffled around the league in recent weeks. He’s gone...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight
Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Tonight
Old teammates/rivals were reunited on ESPN on Sunday evening. Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were together again, as part of ESPN's "KayRod" simulcast for the New York at Boston "Sunday Night Baseball" game. Unsurprisingly, screenshots and highlights from the clip have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile,...
MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad
Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning
The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion
Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
