Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A Perfect Albert Pujols Sight

Albert Pujols put on a show yesterday. This is something that the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans grew accustomed to during Pujols’ first stint with the team. But yesterday, he recorded his second two-homer game of the season. He hit home run No. 688 in the bottom of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Tonight

Old teammates/rivals were reunited on ESPN on Sunday evening. Former Yankees teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were together again, as part of ESPN's "KayRod" simulcast for the New York at Boston "Sunday Night Baseball" game. Unsurprisingly, screenshots and highlights from the clip have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sitting again Tuesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies. The Cardinals are holding the lefty-hitting Gorman out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as they square off with a southpaw on the opposite hill again. Albert Pujols will make another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter while Tommy Edman takes care of the keystone again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting 3 preseason predictions gone bad

Let’s take a look at three of my preseason predictions, including why I thought the Cardinals signing Albert Pujols was a mistake. Before any season starts, most of us make predictions about the St. Louis Cardinals. Whether it’s about the pitching or hitting, or even managing, we always feel compelled to make predictions. It’s part of our nature as baseball fans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Los Angeles Angels embarrassing defensive inning

The Los Angeles Angels are not exactly having a great Major League Baseball season. The team sits in fifth place in the AL West division and appears to be headed for its seventh consecutive losing season. Monday night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners certainly didn’t help matters. It...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion

Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
SAN DIEGO, CA
