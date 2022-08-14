Read full article on original website
TRUMP HAVOCS
What are don't understand how this person can get 20 years for ASSAULT but the January 6th insurrection where a police officer got killed and he is only doing a couple of years...........or less than that for killing an officer?????
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Man who died after ramming U.S. Capitol barrier had criminal history in Pa., attorney says
The man drove who his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself was a longtime Hellertown-area resident, according to his former attorney. Richard Aaron York III, 29, of Delaware, died by suicide just before 4 a.m....
abc27.com
Pennsylvania cold case homicide solved, Troopers to announce findings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a decades-long cold case homicide has been solved. Troopers say the case is in reference to the homicide of Anna Kane on October 23, 1988. The 26-year-old Kane was found beaten and strangled to death with her body dumped alongside Ontelaunee...
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
Woman Arrested for Providing False Identification: Oxford Police Department News
OXFORD, PA — In a recent press release, the Oxford Police Department reported that Stefanie Sprouse, age 39, of Nottingham was arrested on March 5, 2022. On August 16, 2022, police reportedly conducted a traffic stop in which Sprouse was a passenger and discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. After obtaining a search warrant, they found additional narcotics and Sprouse’s identification card.
WGAL
Pennsylvania woman charged with stealing Pelosi's laptop won't get venue change for trial
A Harrisburg woman charged with stealing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop will not get a change of venue for her trial. In December, Riley Williams asked to have her trial in Pennsylvania instead of Washington, D.C., citing pre-trial publicity and community prejudice. In the decision to deny Williams' request,...
York woman sentenced for her role in fraud scheme
YORK, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Monday that Robin Jean Seredych, 65, of York has been sentenced for her role in a Nigerian-based fraud scheme. Seredych has been sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
TSA stops Berks County man with gun at Harrisburg airport
A man from Reading, Berks County, was caught with a loaded gun at the Harrisburg International Airport security checkpoint on Monday, Aug. 15.
Lehigh Valley physician assistant charged with threats to rape, maim DEA agent
A physician assistant who works in the Lehigh Valley has been charged with threatening a federal agent during an angry phone call, according to court records. Stephen McCarthy, 31, of Allentown, threatened to disfigure and rape a Drug Enforcement Agency agent on July 8, according to court records. He made several threatening calls to the agent that day, records say.
York woman fraudulently obtained credit cards, sentenced for mail fraud scheme
A woman from York was sentenced on Aug. 15 following her conviction of mail fraud related to a fraud scheme, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Woman ordered to pay $180K in restitution following conviction in fraud scheme
A 65-year-old York County woman was convicted of mail fraud as part of a fraud scheme, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday. Robin Jean Seredych was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. United...
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
Two Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting, Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.
Man Sentenced for Making False Statements When Purchasing Firearms
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Eseyuiel Caraballo, age 37, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 9th by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing firearms.
Pennsylvania Man Convicted of Child Exploitation
EARIE, PA — After deliberating about five hours, a federal jury found Jeffrey Colin Rogers guilty on August 5th of six counts of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Rogers, 59, was tried before United States District Judge...
Man Indicted for Buying 13 Guns, Falsely Claiming They Were for Himself
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Johvaughan Young, age 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury on firearms charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Woman Wanted for Retail Theft at Old Navy in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, PA — Do you know this woman? The Wyomissing Police Department is attempting to identify her in connection with a retail theft at the Old Navy located at 1055 Woodland Road. She allegedly stole several items from the store on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 pm. If...
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Distribution
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Somerset County has been sentenced in federal court to a total of 70 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release on his conviction of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
