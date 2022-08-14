ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Shapiro Charges Three in Fentanyl Trafficking Ring

HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro yesterday, in conjunction with recommendations from the 48th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, announced charges against three individuals as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. The investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader of the organization, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man sentenced to one year in prison for health care conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A local pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday that Dimondale resident Daniel Brown was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison by U.S District Judge Robert J. Jonker on a health care conspiracy charge. The judge also sentenced Brown to three years of a supervised release after his prison sentence with a restitution totaling $1,267,418.00.
MyChesCo

Convicted Felon Charged With Violating Federal Firearms Law

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Port Vue, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on August 9, named Nafis Hurt, 30, as the sole defendant.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio pill mill doctor found guilty in federal court

OHIO — A federal jury in the Southern District of Ohio convicted an Ohio physician on Friday for unlawfully distributing opioids from his Martin’s Ferry clinic. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Thomas Romano, 72, of Wheeling, West Virginia, owned and operated a self-named pain management clinic where his clients traveled hundreds of miles to obtain prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. For his opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions, Romano only accepted cash—$750 for an initial prescription and $120 for subsequent monthly prescriptions. The evidence offered at trial demonstrated that the prescriptions Romano issued for opioids and other controlled substances greatly exceeded recommended dosages and were in dangerous, life-threatening combinations that served to fuel the addiction of his clients. According to evidence introduced at trial, between January 2015 and June 2019, Romano prescribed over 111,000 pills, including opioids, benzodiazepines, and muscle relaxants, to nine of his clients.
WHEELING, WV
MyChesCo

Convicted Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Homestead, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment, returned on August 9, named Darius Latrell Harris, 21, as the sole defendant.
HOMESTEAD, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Johnstown, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Anthony Andrews, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Superseding Indictment before Senior...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
lansingcitypulse.com

Former doctor can't sue attorney for malpractice

MONDAY, Aug. 15 — The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against former Lansing Dr. Shannon Wiggins' suit against her criminal attorney. The reason? She missed the deadline to file a malpractice case. Wiggins sued Lansing attorney G. Sal Gani because he had defended her husband, Mohamad Abduljaber, in a...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
wtae.com

Rideshare drivers react to no-weapon policies

PITTSBURGH — Rideshare drivers are coming forward after an uptick in violent crimes on the job. Drivers share their concerns about safety: Watch the report in the video player above. Some say that, despite a no-weapons policy at Uber and Lyft, they carry their own protection. Cherrie Casey shared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wemu.org

The City of Ypsilanti reports the resignation of its police chief

For the second time in a month, a police chief in Washtenaw County has resigned. Last month, it was Ann Arbor’s police chief. This week comes word that Ypsilanti’s police chief is stepping down. Word about the resignation of police chief Tony DeGiusti came from the City Administrator,...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.    
WILKINSBURG, PA
WILX-TV

BWL warning customers of door-to-door solar scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) is issuing a warning to customers regarding a scam. BWL says it has received multiple reports of imposters going door-to-door, falsely claiming to be an official BWL contractor selling solar panels. The scammers take extra steps to appear official by identifying themselves as BWL, wearing BWL logos on a vest, and carrying fake BWL badges.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
FLINT, MI
