ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ISU professor leads ASME’s nuclear engineering division

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0TlM_0hGsSkRG00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University professor is at the helm of one of the largest professional groups in the nuclear engineering field.

Richard Schultz, research professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering, is the chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Nuclear Engineering Division. The 6,000+ member group was established in 1955 and “focuses on the design, analysis, development, testing, operation and maintenance of reactor systems and components, nuclear fusion, heat transport, nuclear fuels technology and radioactive waste.” This week, the group is sponsoring the International Conference on Nuclear Engineering (ICONE29) in conjunction with the Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Chinese Nuclear Society.

“It is really exciting to be a part of the nuclear engineering division and ICONE since both promote nuclear power, a clean, carbon-free form of energy: something the world needs,” Schultz said.

Schultz is the latest in a string of leaders in the nuclear engineering field hailing from Idaho State. Chad Pope, professor and nuclear engineering department chair, will present a workshop at ICONE29. Jay Kunze, emeritus professor of nuclear engineering at ISU, was chair of the ASME Nuclear Engineering Division in 2008. Meanwhile, Mary Lou Dunzik-Gougar, associate professor of nuclear engineering and associate dean for ISU’s College of Science and Engineering, has held multiple roles with the American Nuclear Society, including President from 2020 to 2021.

For more information on ISU’s Department of Nuclear Engineering, visit isu.edu/ne .

The post ISU professor leads ASME’s nuclear engineering division appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
isu.edu

Idaho State University Mourns the Passing of Chris Jackson

Christina (Chris) Jackson, an integral member of the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy family, or “pharmily” as they call it, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home in Wasilla, AK. At 43, Chris leaves behind two young children and other family members who will miss her most deeply.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Pocatello, ID
Industry
Pocatello, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

When the world came to Pocatello – and played soccer

Regardless where you stand on the “diversity controversy” involving the Pocatello City Council, it’s worth noting there was a time when the whole world, it seems, sent representatives to the Gate City — and they all played or coached soccer. It was the mid-1980s, when youth soccer was just getting its bearings in Pocatello, Idaho State University’s American Language institute was welcoming foreigners and teaching them how to speak English, and refugees from southeast Asia were finding work at the Lamb-Weston Plant in American Falls....
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactor#Nuclear Technology#Asme#Idaho State University#Icone#Isu#College Of Science#Enginee
KIFI Local News 8

35 paraprofessionals awarded full-tuition scholarships to become certified teachers

More than 35 paraprofessionals working in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are set to receive full-tuition scholarships awarded by the Idaho State University College of Education to earn a college degree and teacher certification through the Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) program. The post 35 paraprofessionals awarded full-tuition scholarships to become certified teachers appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

INL interns show off what they’ve learned

The next generation of groundbreaking scientists are getting their start at the Idaho national lab. heir fields of interest. They presented the results of their studies at INL's Internship Fair on Thursday. The post INL interns show off what they’ve learned appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Idaho State Journal

Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available

For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy