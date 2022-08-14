ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
american-rails.com

South Carolina Scenic Train Rides

South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
POLITICS
WMBF

New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!. The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

WATCH: Governor McMaster to sign U.S. Army partnership for job placement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members. Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson. The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other...
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
SUMTER, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25

The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
ORANGEBURG, SC

