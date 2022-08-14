Read full article on original website
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GuttaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
WMBF
Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up. He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.
FOX Carolina
Former Eastside High star Payton Mangrum given USC scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A life changing moment happened for South Carolina receiver Payton Mangrum. The former Eastside High star was at a team meeting. Head football coach Shane Beamer was at the front of the room breaking down film, when his name was brought up. “Just continue to...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
WLTX.com
South Carolina unveils men's basketball schedule for non-conference games
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first season of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina will tip off in early November with three consecutive games at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks' non-conference basketball schedule has been released and it starts with an exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against Mars Hill.
South Carolina lake accidentally drained, killing hundreds of fish
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
american-rails.com
South Carolina Scenic Train Rides
South Carolina scenic train rides are offered only at the South Carolina Railroad Museum while freight line Lancaster & Chester Railway offers private, luxury charters. With the southern Appalachian mountain chain to its west and coastal plains in the east, the Palmetto State produced a wide range of freight including coal, timber, textiles, cotton, and general agriculture.
Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
WMBF
New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!. The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
WMBF
WATCH: Governor McMaster to sign U.S. Army partnership for job placement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members. Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson. The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other...
Dirt track draws unique racing scene to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Under the Friday night lights in Sumter, a different kind of racer finds speed. "Yeah we're just a bunch of adult men who play with toy cars for fun," said racer, Austin "Joker" Snyder. Every weekend the Sumter RC Raceway draws a crowd of trailers, tailgates,...
House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion. The construction project started back in November 2021 with a...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Boku Kitchen and Saloon Invites the Public to Grand Opening Celebration August 25
The Pan-Asian restaurant will host drink specials, tastings, and giveaways with tunes by DJ Preach Jacobs. Boku Kitchen and Saloon invites the public to its grand opening celebration Thursday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The restaurant and bar, which opened earlier this year in the Congaree Vista District, serves Pan-Asian-inspired cuisine. The free grand opening celebration will feature drink specials, food and beverage tastings, funky Asian house tunes spun by local DJ Preach Jacobs, gift card giveaways and more. At the event, attendees will get a taste of the fresh, fun dining in a high-energy, edgy atmosphere that Boku is known for — where vibrant colors in saturated hues cover every corner.
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
live5news.com
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
