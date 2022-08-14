Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
TechRadar
How to delete apps from a Samsung phone
Deleting apps from a Samsung phone is a breeze. In fact, there are several different ways to do this, and they’re all very quick and simple. We’ve detailed all the options below, starting with the simplest solution – so start there, as it’s the best approach in most cases.
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Apple Insider
How and why Apple's iPod touch could be reborn
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Since the discontinuation of iPod touch, it has left us wondering what Apple could have done to keep the legacy of iPod alive. Here are four ways iPod touch could have stayed relevant.
'Texting between iPhone and Android is broken': Google puts Apple on blast for converting Android texts to green bubbles and 'blurry' compressed videos
"It's time for Apple to fix texting," Google says, urging it to adopt a newer comms standard that improves messaging between iPhones and Androids.
Digital Trends
How to pair or reset a Roku remote
Roku streaming devices have established themselves as one of the best ways to access all the best streaming services, from Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video to HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and more. And controlling things from the palm of your hand is the Roku remote. Today’s Roku remotes are sophisticated and can do a little bit of everything thanks to their versatile design and Roku’s expansive platform. Depending on the type you have, they can support voice controls and have finder features in case you lose them, personal shortcut buttons, a jack for using headphones, and more.
9to5Mac
UK carrier EE is the first to include the Apple One bundle as part of a mobile phone plan
The UK carrier EE today announced that its Full Works plan will now bundle …. the Apple One bundle. Although many different carriers have included Apple services perks like Apple Music or Arcade before, this is the first time that the full Apple One package is included as an extra. You can expect similar international carrier announcements to follow.
Business Insider
How to change your Apple ID on an iPhone
To change Apple ID on iPhone, go to the Apple ID page in Settings and edit your contact info. You should always change your Apple ID if you stop using the email account associated with it. Make sure to log out of all other Apple services and devices that use...
Digital Trends
How to add a new face to your Apple Watch
Faces are the heart and soul of the Apple Watch, and each timepiece comes preloaded with a few faces to get you started. Over the years, Apple has stockpiled a vast collection of watch faces — from functional to stylish to health-oriented to whimsical — to suit your every need and mood. Apple Watch owners of Series 3 or newer who are running WatchOS 8 can access a dizzying array of faces, all of which can be customized with different styles, colors, and complications.
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
PC Magazine
Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?
Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
CNET
The 4 Most Annoying iOS 16 Features and How to Fix Them
Every new Apple software release comes with features and settings that we can't wait to use. But each new software also comes with dreaded features that leave iPhone owners rolling their eyes. The same can be said for iOS 16, which will be available to the general public sometime in the fall, but which you can try out right now as a public beta.
Digital Trends
Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now
The day has finally arrived for Android phones to get their big yearly update. Google released the stable Android 13 update today, and if you have a Pixel 4 or later model in your hand, the update notification will pop up soon. I’ve already got it on my Pixel 6a, and installation is underway.
technewstoday.com
iPad is Disabled Connect to iTunes? Try These 4 Fixes
Protecting your iPad with a passcode is a great way of securing it from prying eyes. However, if you get a warning message like “iPad is disabled, connect to iTunes” it is most likely due to entering the wrong passcode more than ten times. Besides that, your iPad...
YouTube Music redesign finally comes to iPad
A mere two years after the changes were first rolled across Android devices, the YouTube Music iPad app has finally had a major update. As highlighted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), a new version of the app that has just appeared on the App Store brings about some much-needed changes to the Now Playing screen.
itechpost.com
Apple iPhones Might Show More Ads on Apps Soon: Report
Apple iPhones might start showing more advertisements on its built-in apps like Maps as it seeks to rack up its revenue. It is worth noting that the Cupertino-based tech giant currently offers ads to users of its built-in apps, such as Stocks and News. But this time, Bloomberg journalist, Mark...
