Montgomery, TX

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
HOUSTON COMMUNITY PETITIONS AGAINST Shotspotter surveillance

A coalition of Houston-based non-profit organizations and community members held a Block Party at Emancipation Park on Saturday to demand City and Harris County officials cancel the contract with ShotSpotter, a private surveillance technology company. According to city officials, the $3.5 million contract is expected to help police departments detect...
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring

HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
TWO HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS DROVE TO WISCONSIN FOR ATM THEFT BUT GOT BUSTED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

At 2 am on August 10, 2022, the Beloit, Wisconsin Police were dispatched to a reported alarm at the ATM located along the driveway at the Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston in Beloit, Wisconsin. Units arrived to find the ATM had been broken into and the cash box boxes removed. They could get enough information to get out an attempt to locate. On Thursday evening just before dark DPS Units converged on a vehicle spotted on I-69 matching the description and license number obtained. They could stop the car with the assistance of the Splendora Police Department. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. Arrested was Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of 3622 Alberta Street in Houston. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on money laundering charges of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. Haywoods bond was set at $500,000. In addition Rock County, Wisconsin officials believe these are their suspects and working on formal charges there. They currently have a hold on Haywood. Troopers also arrested, Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of 1923 Wildwood Ridge in Missouri City, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges from Rock County also in addition to the Montgomery County charges of money laundering of $30,000 to $150,000. His bond is set at $100,000. It is believed that two others from Houston, possibly in another vehicle were also involved.
