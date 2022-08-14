Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Houston Press
Cooking In The Booth And The Kitchen: Bun B's Trill Burgers Continues To Gain Fans
Correction 3 p.m.: Patsy Vivares and Benson Vivares are no longer associated with Trill Burgers and publicist Nick Scurfield should have been listed as one of the originators of the venture. Sitting on the corner of Edwards Street and Sawyer in a warehouse shopping complex is Sticky’s Chicken. The restaurant...
KTRE
‘I got played’: Texas visitor says Hawaii travel company’s online ‘discounts’ were a scam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tourist who vacationed in Hawaii says she got ripped off by an online travel company and she’s filing complaints. Laquana Sanders, of Katy, Texas, went on vacation with her family in Hawaii for the first time last month. After buying luau tickets from Hawaii Tour...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
Single Mom of 2 Opens First Black-Owned Pediatric Practice in Galveston County, Texas
Meet La Tosha Holmes, CPNP-PC, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from Webster, Texas, who at 42 years old has launched iCare Pediatrics, the first ever Black-owned pediatric practice in Galveston County which is just 30 minutes away from Houston. La Tosha, who graduated from the University of Texas School of Nursing...
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
Residents from River Oaks condominium unsure when they'll be able to return amid structural concerns
Crews have been working to clean up the mess a flooding left at The Royalton at River Oaks, as well as evaluate the building for major structural problems.
The Houston family giving away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
texassignal.com
HOUSTON COMMUNITY PETITIONS AGAINST Shotspotter surveillance
A coalition of Houston-based non-profit organizations and community members held a Block Party at Emancipation Park on Saturday to demand City and Harris County officials cancel the contract with ShotSpotter, a private surveillance technology company. According to city officials, the $3.5 million contract is expected to help police departments detect...
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Click2Houston.com
Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment
Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
KHOU
Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring
HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS DROVE TO WISCONSIN FOR ATM THEFT BUT GOT BUSTED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
At 2 am on August 10, 2022, the Beloit, Wisconsin Police were dispatched to a reported alarm at the ATM located along the driveway at the Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston in Beloit, Wisconsin. Units arrived to find the ATM had been broken into and the cash box boxes removed. They could get enough information to get out an attempt to locate. On Thursday evening just before dark DPS Units converged on a vehicle spotted on I-69 matching the description and license number obtained. They could stop the car with the assistance of the Splendora Police Department. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. Arrested was Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of 3622 Alberta Street in Houston. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on money laundering charges of over $30,000 but less than $150,000. Haywoods bond was set at $500,000. In addition Rock County, Wisconsin officials believe these are their suspects and working on formal charges there. They currently have a hold on Haywood. Troopers also arrested, Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of 1923 Wildwood Ridge in Missouri City, Texas. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges from Rock County also in addition to the Montgomery County charges of money laundering of $30,000 to $150,000. His bond is set at $100,000. It is believed that two others from Houston, possibly in another vehicle were also involved.
Court docs: Former Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has a history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0