cw34.com
Forever Family: Meet Haleigh
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When we think of adoption, we often think of a baby or young child. However, in many cases those waiting and longing for a Forever Family are already in their teen years. Adopting someone this age can have many advantages: they are more independent and self-sufficient and can be great company like Haleigh.
islandernews.com
Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants
Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
cw34.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
miamionthecheap.com
Fun for dogs at water parks in Deerfield & Hollywood
Water parks in Deerfield and Hollywood that are typically for kids and families are open specifically to dogs at designated events. Some dogs walk into the shallow water and stand. Others jump in, swim and retrieve floating toys. Water events for dogs at Broward parks include. Splash Adventure at Quiet...
WSVN-TV
They’ve got mail: broken mailbox mess sorted for residents of Coral Springs apartment complex
The mail is flowing again for hundreds of a residents at a South Florida apartment complex. Sorting out the mailbox mess was fast tracked after 7’s Karen Hensel started investigating. The fix is in at an apartment complex in Coral Springs, and in this case, that’s a good thing....
Here’s a story that will warm your heart:
While visiting the Broward County Courthouse, a five-year-old boy approached. BSO Deputy Richard Sessions. He expressed that he wanted to be a police officer when he grew up and asked for a high five.
NBC Miami
WOW Mobile Brings Free Pet Care to Miami-Dade County Residents
Miami-Dade Animal Services continues to help care for animals across the county and has a program in place to help residents get medical care for their pets. The WOW Mobile, which stands for Wellness on Wheels, provides essential veterinary services like vaccinations and check-ups to make sure your pet is healthy.
Florida Weekly
Timeless old Florida architecture in prestigious Coconut Creek
Nestled amongst beautiful royal palms, coconut palms, oak and banyan trees, this sought-after community surrounds two lakes and was built by renowned local custom home builder Daniel Wayne Homes. Located at 12645 Coconut Creek Court in Fort Myers, the home features include an open floor plan with a split bedroom, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, 18-inch tile floors, nearly 10-foot ceilings, Bahama shutters, a front porch swing, a generator (2015), roll down hurricane shutters, landscape lighting and more. Double French doors lead out to screened lanai and brick paver deck with a lake view sprawling with native birds.
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Click10.com
Man taken to ground after allegedly bringing grenade into Wilton Manors bar
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man was tackled outside a bar Tuesday in Wilton Manors after witnesses say he carried a grenade into the business. The incident happened at The Corner Pub, which is located at 1915 N. Andrews Ave. “He showed me a grenade. He said, ‘Don’t be...
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
WPTV
Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Modern senior living is what the Sinai Residences boast about in Boca Raton. There is a Space Invaders-type multi-ball game, a robot that delivers food, spin classes in the pool, and Teslas that take seniors to their appointments and to run errands. The center received...
Click10.com
Broward teacher accused of animal cruelty that vet called ‘the worst I’ve ever seen’
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was arrested and is facing some disturbing allegations of animal abuse. That man, Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., went before a judge last week, but won’t be interacting with any students for now. Dr. Elizabeth Rosainz is a veterinarian at LeadER...
WSVN-TV
Workers rushed to the hospital in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers were rushed to the hospital after suddenly feeling sick. 7Skyforce was over an Oakland Park business on Northeast 12th Terrace near 40th Place, where firefighters said people got sick after making ice cream. Six people were taken to the hospital for anxiety and trouble...
Click10.com
Chick-fil-A will replace former Sweet Tomatoes location in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A new Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will take the place of the former Sweet Tomatoes location along Pines Blvd. near Dykes Rd. in Pembroke Pines. The City Of Pembroke Pines planning and zoning board approved the project at 15901 Pines Blvd. with a 4 to 1 vote during the last zoning board meeting on Aug. 11.
Click10.com
Pizza Hut, Burger King and Popeyes make Dirty Dining list
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection. ***PIZZA HUT. 3396 SW 22ND STREET. MIAMI. ORDERED SHUT 8/8/22. 4 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Sewage/wastewater backing...
NBC Miami
Boy, 10, Loses Part of Leg in Florida Keys Shark Attack: Family
A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he had part of his leg amputated after he was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys over the weekend, family members said. Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family were snorkeling along a shallow reef Saturday when he was...
WPTV
Boca Raton couple ‘stuck’ with heavy walker gets refund, donates item to local charity
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton couple who turned to Contact 5 for help when Amazon.com would not allow them to return an item is making a beneficial donation to a local charity. Ken Rimer and Barbara Flashner are now free of a $316 high tech walker that...
Fire burning in Everglades isn’t threat to people or buildings
A 1,400-acre fire is burning in a conservation area north of Alligator Alley and west of U.S. Highway 27 in Broward County, but the fire isn’t a threat to people or property, according to officials. The fire, which is 10% contained, started about 11 p.m. Monday when lightning struck an area 2 miles north of Alligator Alley and 6 miles west of U.S. 27, according to David Rosenbaum, public ...
