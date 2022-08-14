Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
New details: Hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a hostage situation that ended with an officer-involved shooting.
One dead, two injured after pursuit leads to crash on I-35 in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A person died and two others were injured after a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 late Monday night in Cleveland County. Authorities said the chase started on I-35 in south Oklahoma City after the driver stole a pickup truck. Once the pursuit reached south of Oklahoma City and went into Norman, things turned dangerous.
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Oklahoma officials react to growing threats aimed at FBI
There have been no threats reported at the FBI's Oklahoma City field office in the last week, but they are still paying attention to the increased hate aimed at the agency.
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
