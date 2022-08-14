Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
fox32chicago.com
Woman carjacked while pumping gas in Chicago's River North neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was carjacked while pumping gas on Chicago's Near North Side Tuesday night. Around 6:44 p.m., police say the victim was at a gas station in the 600 block of North La Salle Street pumping gas with her driver's side door open. An offender then jumped...
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. He was shot in his arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said....
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police to escort Officer Danny Golden home Friday after July shooting paralyzed him: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month in the Beverly neighborhood, will reportedly be heading home Friday for the first time since the incident. The announcement was made Tuesday on the Mt. Greenwood Community Facebook page. According to...
nypressnews.com
‘My brother did not deserve that’: Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run
CHICAGO (CBS) — A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey’s sister.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting
Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun turn-in event happening Saturday on Chicago's West Side
Chicago is planning the next big gun turn-in event in the latest push to take more weapons off the streets.
Devonta Vivetter Loved To Party — So Hundreds Showed Up To Honor Victim Of South Shore Hit-And-Run With A Music-Filled Memorial
SOUTH LOOP — Devonta Vivetter was bright and boisterous, his loved ones said at a Monday memorial for the man, who was one of three people killed in a hit-and-run this weekend. The 27-year-old was a party-loving, always-dancing socialite who could be seen in Chicago’s clubs and bars just...
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 9, escapes kidnapper near grocery store in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO - A 9-year-old girl escaped being kidnapped near a grocery store Wednesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The girl was walking with a woman she knew around 9:53 a.m. near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when a male grabbed her arm and started running with her, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Family, friends of 3 killed in South Shore hit-and-run to gather to remember victims
A "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and injured another over the weekend was apparently sparked by a dispute that spilled from a bar in South Shore, a top Chicago police official said Monday.
Comments / 0