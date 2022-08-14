ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. He was shot in his arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said....
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
#South Shore#Traffic Accident#South Jeffery
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Chicago as Teen Dies, 4 Others Injured in South Side Shooting

Police officers in Chicago are investigating a murder incident after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, August 14, in the Gresham neighborhood. The cops said the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 9, escapes kidnapper near grocery store in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old girl escaped being kidnapped near a grocery store Wednesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The girl was walking with a woman she knew around 9:53 a.m. near Cermak Fresh Market in the 6600 block of North Damen Avenue when a male grabbed her arm and started running with her, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot, critically wounded near Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 45-year-old was near the sidewalk around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire struck him in the back and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the University...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
CHICAGO, IL

