ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mMn7_0hGsP2m200

WCCO evening digital update: August 14, 2022 01:38

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Officials say a 57-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.

Richard Meyer crashed in Monroe Park around 7:45 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the examiner's report states.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said he was the only occupant of the ATV.

Comments / 3

Related
KARE 11

1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man fires gun in Columbia Heights neighborhood, triggering standoff

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Police say a standoff ended peacefully Monday evening after a man fired a gun several times in a residential Twin Cities neighborhood. Columbia Heights police officers were called to the 3900 block of 5th Street at about 5:30 p.m. after reports came in of a man who "had discharged a firearm into the air." Police secured the neighborhood and got into communication with the suspect. At 8 p.m., the man reportedly surrendered. 
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine Co. to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes. Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
GRASSTON, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Gets 40 Years After Body Found In Dakota County Culvert

A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was found guilty of murdering a 39-year-old was given a 40-year jail term. Investigators claim that in March 2021, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez murdered a man in Minneapolis, traveled to Dakota County, and dropped the corpse into a culvert. Approximately one mile east of Chippendale Avenue and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Hwy 169 road rage shooting: Court releases heartbreaking 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Evidence released following the trial of Jamal Smith, the man convicted in the deadly Highway 169 shooting in Plymouth last summer, reveal a heartbreaking phone call the victim's son made to 911 moments after his father was shot. Smith was convicted in the deadly shooting...
PLYMOUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found Near Northfield Leads to 40 Year Prison Sentence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering a man whose body was later found in a culvert near Northfield. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Sanchez was convicted of a second-degree murder charge in the case in late July. The jury that found him guilty also determined the were aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from state sentencing guidelines. A news release says the 480-month sentence is the maximum allowed for a second-degree murder conviction.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim identified in fatal home invasion stabbing in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has identified the victim fatally stabbed in a home invasion in northeast Minneapolis last week.Early Friday morning, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home and was assaulting her husband, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally stabbed. The victim was identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Ryan Peterson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple sharp force injuries and his manner of death was listed as homicide. Franklin White, 31, was arrested in Wisconsin on the same day of the incident. Officers who arrested him say they observed blood in his hair and what looked like an injury on one of his hands.White is charged with one count of second-degree murder.The woman later told investigators she knew White from high school. She had obtained a restraining order against him after he attempted to break into her parents' home.If convicted, White could serve up to 40 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash

WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County

Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
POLK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was involved in a crash that injured a pedestrian in Burnsville Saturday night.Around 9 p.m., a 30-year-old Minneapolis man was walking north across Highway 13 on Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck going west on Highway 13. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.A 47-year-old Burnsville man was driving the truck. The state patrol said he had been drinking before the crash.  
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen driver crashes into parked payloader, killing 16-year-old passenger in Waconia

A car slammed into construction equipment in Waconia early Saturday morning, killing a 16-year-old passenger and injuring the 16-year-old driver. According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. when a 16-year-old from Waconia driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Oak Ave. collided with payloader that was parked on the east side of the lane near Goldfinch Dr.
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy