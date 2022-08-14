Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after driver runs red light, crashing SUV into 2 cars in Brevard County, troopers say
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - One person is dead after the 26-year-old driver of an SUV reportedly ran a red light and crashed into two cars in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on N. Courtenay Parkway and E Hall Road in Merritt Island.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: See moment Florida deputies arrest Chad Keene, man accused of shooting, killing his girlfriend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - New body camera video released Tuesday showed the moment when officers arrested 37-year-old Chad Keene, a Central Florida man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Daytona Beach. "Hands up! Get your hands up. Don't move," a police officer is heard saying on video after...
fox35orlando.com
3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four people, including three Brevard County firefighters, were transported to the hospital late Sunday night after their fire truck and a pickup truck crashed at an intersection. Two firefighters were listed in serious or critical condition, while a third was released from the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck is also listed in critical condition.
fox35orlando.com
Florida bodycam video shows murder suspect's arrest after girlfriend shot
The manhunt for a Daytona Beach murder suspect ended hours after a deadly shooting in an alleged love triangle. Police captured Chad Keene, 37, near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach late Tuesday afternoon.
70-year-old Central Florida woman killed in head-on collision, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44...
WESH
Judge orders no bond for Daytona Beach man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge found probable cause in the case against 37-year-old Chad Keene. Keene allegedly shot his girlfriend Karli Elliott and then took off leading to an hours-long neighborhood lockdown until his eventual arrest for second-degree murder. Investigators say the victim and an ex-boyfriend were arguing...
WESH
1 person dies after Brevard County crash
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
Racer hits 132 mph on Gandy Bridge, FHP says
A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after being caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.
click orlando
Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
click orlando
Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police
The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
fox35orlando.com
Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Al. - A Florida college student was shot and killed on Sunday in Alabama trying to protect himself and his girlfriend after they were apparently tricked and held at gunpoint by a woman who claimed she was having trouble with her car, according to the Clay County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned
SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
villages-news.com
Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence
A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University student,19, hurt after shootout on basketball court near campus
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Bethune-Cookman University student is recovering after being shot when a shooting broke out on a basketball court at a community park near the campus Monday night. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, around 10:30 p.m., its officers were called out to Joe Harris Park...
Florida woman arrested for shaving girl’s head, sticking metal bar in her mouth: deputies
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was seen shaving a child relative's head, writing derogatory slurs on her face, and shoving a metal bar in the victim's mouth.
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
