New Smyrna Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

3 Brevard County firefighters hurt, 1 critically, after fire truck, pickup truck crash Sunday night

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four people, including three Brevard County firefighters, were transported to the hospital late Sunday night after their fire truck and a pickup truck crashed at an intersection. Two firefighters were listed in serious or critical condition, while a third was released from the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck is also listed in critical condition.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Lockdown prompted by homicide investigation lifted for 3 schools in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A lockdown prompted by a homicide investigation has been lifted for three schools in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Schools. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Beachside Elementary School, Lourdes Academy and Riverview Alternative Education Center were on lockdown due to police activity on Grandview Avenue, the district said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Missing 19-year-old found by Altamonte Springs police

The Altamonte Springs Police Department has found a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Police were looking for Summer Dowling, who was reported missing after leaving her house on foot earlier on Sunday. Police said Dowling was located at the Seminole Wekiva Trail.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned

SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter plants herself in lawn chair and refuses to leave father’s residence

A daughter was arrested on a trespassing charge after planting herself in a lawn chair and refusing to leave her father’s residence. Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 40000 block of Camphor Road in rural Lady Lake after the father of 32-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra reported she had shown up at his home, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

