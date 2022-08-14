Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stay at this Hotel to Help Collegiate Students Gain ScholarshipsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Winter Park, FL
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Central Florida deputies pull suspect from swamp after he fled from traffic stop
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies rescued a Central Florida man trapped in a swamp after he fled from a traffic stop. On Thursday, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of West State Road 100 near U.S. 1. The driver, identified as Alunzo...
Florida 14-year-old, mom charged in national identity theft plot, deputies say
A Florida higher schooler and his mother were arrested for an identity theft scheme that affected people across the nation, according to authorities.
westorlandonews.com
85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida
In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
‘Tragic’: Woman killed by lightning strike in Seminole County identified
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Investigators identified the woman killed by a lightning strike in Seminole County as a mother of two and wife of an Orlando Sanford International Airport police officer. Officers said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday after lightning struck a tree she, her daughter Ava, 10, and their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
Central Florida mom, teen son charged in national ID theft scheme
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona High School student and his mom have been charged with multiple felonies for an identity theft scheme that affected more than a dozen people across the country. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation into...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
WESH
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: Not enough evidence to prove crime in Brevard Public Schools bathroom incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There is not enough evidence to prove that a crime was committed after a Brevard County student claimed she was groped in a school bathroom, according to Brevard County deputies. According to a report provided by the sheriff’s office, a female student at Space Coast...
fox35orlando.com
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Mom dies following lightning strike near elementary school that also injured her child and teen
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people, including a mother and her child, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. The Winter Springs Police Department said the mother later passed from her injuries, though her daughter was expected to make a full recovery. "The City is respecting the privacy...
Child dies in Florida house fire after neighbor hears cries for help
A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
fox35orlando.com
Technical glitch sets off Matanzas High alarm system prompting lockdown, deputy response
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An alarm system went off at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast Thursday prompting the school to be locked down and Flagler County deputies to respond. Authorities previously said the vendor of the alarm system scheduled a self-test without notifying the school or law enforcement. Flagler County Public Schools later clarified to FOX 35 News that it wasn't a test run they weren't notified about, but rather a technical glitch. An old calendar event wasn't removed causing an alarm to misfire.
click orlando
Video shows vehicle hit student during Windermere High School dismissal pickup
WINDERMERE, Fla. – An Orange County high school is reminding parents and students about pedestrian safety after a student was hit by a vehicle on school property Wednesday. The incident happened at Windermere High School as students were being dismissed that afternoon. [WARNING: The video in the player above...
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
wogx.com
Child dies in Brevard County house fire
COCOA, Fla. - A child died in a house fire in Brevard County on Friday night and officials are working to find out what sparked the blaze. This happened around 8 p.m. on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa. Brevard County Fire Rescue says the child was taken to a hospital...
westorlandonews.com
13 More Illegal Guns Taken Off Orlando Streets
The Orlando Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division has definitely been busy making city streets safer. Recently, OPD celebrated taking another 13 illegal guns off the streets in just one week. Pictured below are 4 of the 13 illegal guns they were able to seize:. Guns have continued to be...
$5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed man driving on SR 408
ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s now a $5,000 reward offered for information that could help identify the person who shot and killed a man while he was driving along State Road 408. Tremain Hepburn, 46, died after his car came under gunfire while driving westbound near Bumby Avenue around...
Comments / 1