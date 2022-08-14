ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

westorlandonews.com

85 Arrested, Millions of Dollars of Illegal Narcotics Seized in Central Florida

In a major drug trafficking bust, detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) task force, working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
ORLANDO, FL
Seminole County, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenwood, FL
Lake Mary, FL
Crime & Safety
#Sro#School Resource Officer
fox35orlando.com

Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
fox35orlando.com

Technical glitch sets off Matanzas High alarm system prompting lockdown, deputy response

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An alarm system went off at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast Thursday prompting the school to be locked down and Flagler County deputies to respond. Authorities previously said the vendor of the alarm system scheduled a self-test without notifying the school or law enforcement. Flagler County Public Schools later clarified to FOX 35 News that it wasn't a test run they weren't notified about, but rather a technical glitch. An old calendar event wasn't removed causing an alarm to misfire.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Child dies in Brevard County house fire

COCOA, Fla. - A child died in a house fire in Brevard County on Friday night and officials are working to find out what sparked the blaze. This happened around 8 p.m. on Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa. Brevard County Fire Rescue says the child was taken to a hospital...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

13 More Illegal Guns Taken Off Orlando Streets

The Orlando Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division has definitely been busy making city streets safer. Recently, OPD celebrated taking another 13 illegal guns off the streets in just one week. Pictured below are 4 of the 13 illegal guns they were able to seize:. Guns have continued to be...
ORLANDO, FL

