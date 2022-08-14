ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

‘4 Mick 4 The Game’ tournament underway in Hollidaysburg

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjpnh_0hGsOixc00

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Five years ago, Mikayla Focht was killed in a tragic ATV accident, her parents are keeping her legacy alive with a softball tournament.

The annual tournament, “4 Mick 4 The Game”, invites teams from the area to compete to honor Mikayla’s life at Legion Park. The game’s sponsors help bring four scholarships for softball players going to college.

“We look at it like it’s keeping her legacy alive and we’re able to do something good out of something bad,” Dawn and Jamie Focht said.

35 teams are participating in the two-day event across seven fields this year. The tournament started on Saturday, Aug. 13, and will run through Sunday.

