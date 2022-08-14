JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault.
According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of the assault.JCPD: One taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash involving pedestrian
The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident and Wilcox left the scene prior to officers arriving.
Officers found Wilcox a short distance away from the scene and arrested her. Wilcox was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in session court Monday at 1:30 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 1