Johnson City, TN

JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault.

According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of the assault.

JCPD: One taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash involving pedestrian

The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident and Wilcox left the scene prior to officers arriving.

Officers found Wilcox a short distance away from the scene and arrested her. Wilcox was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $50,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in session court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

