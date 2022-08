New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant was honored today in his hometown of Summerside, Prince Edward Island. The rink at Credit Union Place opened in 2007 and will now be named the Gerard “Turk” Gallant Arena. With two ice surfaces, kids in the community will learn how to play hockey and chase after their dreams as Gallant did in Summerside.

