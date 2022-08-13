Read full article on original website
Hickory Girls Win Jerry Roman Invite; Clarion, GC, Prep Boys Winners Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BELLE VERNON, Pa. – The Hickory girls golf team picked up right where they left off last season, capturing the Jerry Roman Memorial Invitational for the second year in a row. The Lady Hornets had a team score of 321, led by Sasha Petrochko’s three-under 68. Luciana Masters followed...
Storms topple trees in Burke, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail moved through the Charlotte area Monday evening. In addition to heavy rain, there was also a small chance of an isolated tornado. Storms continued through the Interstate 77 corridor of the Carolinas Monday night. The storms, which...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Lincoln; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Hickory to 6 miles west of Morganton to 5 miles south of Marion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Rutherfordton, Longview, Valdese, Spindale, Maiden, Icard, Drexel and Hildebran. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
theappalachianonline.com
Dive in: Boone’s best river spots
There are many hidden hangouts along the Blue Ridge Parkway and multiple falls in neighboring counties that make for infinite adventures and memories. When venturing to new locations, always remember to take caution on rocks and to consider river depths before jumping in, and keep in mind that these spots are only a fraction of what Appalachia has to offer.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hickory fair gears up for a fun-filled run
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton. Thousands of people are expected to...
News Channel Nebraska
Fashion Leader Deanna Hodges Brings Cut-and-Sew Manufacturing Back to North Carolina with Hodges International
"The launch of Hodges International is significant for North Carolina, as well as for the manufacturing industry as a whole." 100% Woman-Owned U.S.-based manufacturer of uniforms, apparel, safety gear, and more, Hodges International officially begins operations at historic textile mill in North Carolina. Deanna Hodges, a seasoned fashion executive, business...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: July 31-Aug. 6
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Castlerock Group, LLC and Summerlin Investments Group, LLC to AMO-C2, LLC, 2.053 acres, 179-187 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $6,625,000, on Aug....
Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
Go Blue Ridge
Road Closures Throughout Boone
Starting tonight flagging operations will begin on King Street from 10PM and end on 6AM. The operations will reduce traffic to one lane. This is in addition to the the south bound lane of Depot Street, beginning at the intersection of King Street and Depot Street near the Shoppes at Farmers, and ending at the intersection of Depot Street and Howard Street near Boone's Fly Shop, being closed the business week of August 15th from 7:00am to 4:30pm every day, for sidewalk construction. The entrance to the private parking lot behind Shoppes at Farmer's off of Depot Street will be closed during the construction period, however the parking lot will continue to be accessible through Howard Street. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes. For more information on this closure and future closures call the Town of Boone Administration Department at (828)-268-6201 or Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
Body camera video shows Lincoln County deputy's use of force during arrest
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has been fired after he was found to have used excessive force, including a chokehold and stun gun, against a man he was arresting in Iron Station. That deputy, and a sergeant, are both being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
