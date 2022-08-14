Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Developing In Rockford
We have received reports of a large police presence in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 2nd Avenue, with the police focused on a location in the 300 block of S 4th Street. We have been told this is a barricaded subject that was possibly involved in the double shooting of a adult female and juvenile male earlier today in Rockford.
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest a Juvenile For Having A Loaded Handgun
Approximately 8:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of. Broadway for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor. Officers observed 2 individuals matching the given descriptions, and during the investigation, one of the subjects,. a 15-year-old male, had a loaded handgun on his...
Rockford Scanner™: Beloit PD Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals
Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals as part of a felony retail theft investigation at Menards. Please reference BE2233735 if providing tips. The individuals were also driving a white Ford F-150. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Confirm That 1 Suspect Is In Custody, After Shooting Multiple People Yesterday On The East Side
Rockford Man Charged after Shooting Investigation and Stand-off ROCKFORD, Ill. – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Rockford Police. officers responded to the front yard of a residence in the 500 block of College Avenue for reports. of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a...
Rockford Scanner™: Warrant Wednesday
If you know the whereabouts or have information on any of the individuals below please contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867 or you may contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (815) 282-2600. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…
Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…. At least 20 officers were reported to be working a scene on the East side overnight. It happened in the 300 block of S Gardiner. Unknown what has happened. Sources told us it appears that police kicked in the...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side
Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Per RPD:. Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue...
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Suspect charged in Rockford double shooting, standoff
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities say Geround Brown, 33, shot two people, including a 16-year-old teen, and then engaged in a 5-hour stand-off with police before surrendering on Tuesday. According to court documents, Brown, a felon who has been charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Discharge of a Firearm, shot […]
Police arrest barricaded subject on S. 4th street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting that left two people seriously injured, including one minor, has turned into a standoff Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 4th Street in Rockford. Police urge the public to avoid the area at this time.
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene in Machesney Park
UPDATE: Police kicked in the door of a residence…. Sources are reporting a major scene in Machesney Park. It happened this morning near Anjali Way. Several officers and a crime scene unit/coroner were on scene. Unknown what happened, and WCSO have not released any information. If WCSO releases information, we...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL (Sorry)
Ooops, Guess it would help if I added the location… LOL. Sorry about that. The witness only said “9th street”. Motorcycle Accident With Injuries. This morning around 6:20 a guy going WAY to fast wiped out on his motorcycle after hitting two road construction signs. I saw the whole thing, a construction worker called 911 while another neighbor and I tried to help until they came. Injuries were pretty severe.
Rockford Police looking for stabbing suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on Saturday. Officers were called to a resident in the 500 block on N. Church Street around 5:40 a.m. for a report of the stabbing, according to the Rockford Police Department. Upon arrival, officers were told by the […]
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
