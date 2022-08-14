ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS 'unfounded'

By Kelsey McFarland
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcAHs_0hGsLlVA00

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are "unfounded."

Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in Terminal 1, which created panic.

The suspect is in custody, according to LVMPD.

LAS released the following statement:

Earlier this morning , a loud noise at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft. Operations are returning to normal. We thank our partners at the TSA and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and assistance.

LAS told passengers that flights would be delayed due to screenings at security checkpoints earlier this morning.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pvtimes.com

Armed man arrested at Pahrump bar after allegedly posing as undercover DEA agent

A man who allegedly posed as a Drug Enforcement Agency officer was taken into custody after reports of him displaying a handgun on the countertop of a local bar. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 13, when deputy Cory Buendicho was dispatched to the Hubb Bar located at 3720 W. Bell Vista for a person with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office report.
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KTLA

The monolith of Lake Mead

On a hot but cloudy weekend in August, an old speedboat looks to be ready to launch from the now lush cove at Lake Mead where it once sank in the deep, dark waters of the reservoir. 8 News Now is showing an up-close and personal tour of the cove and the boat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Airport Security#Tsa#Lvmpd#Las
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy