LVMPD: Reports of shooting at LAS 'unfounded'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport are "unfounded."

Investigators say an "unruly subject" caused a loud noise in Terminal 1, which created panic.

The suspect is in custody, according to LVMPD.

LAS released the following statement:

Earlier this morning , a loud noise at Harry Reid International Airport’s Terminal 1 caused a panic among travelers, subsequently creating a security incident when some people rushed through security checkpoints. As a result, passengers from multiple concourses needed to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding aircraft. Operations are returning to normal. We thank our partners at the TSA and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and assistance.

LAS told passengers that flights would be delayed due to screenings at security checkpoints earlier this morning.