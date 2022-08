A delegation of US lawmakers visits Taiwan, less than 2 weeks after Pelosi's visit

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from left, US Democratic House member Alan Lowenthal from California, Democratic House members John Garamendi, Donald Yu-Tien Hsu, Director-General, dept. of North American Affairs, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Democratic House member Don Beyer from Virginia and Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, a delegate from American Samoa pose for a photo after arriving on a US government plane at Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Sunday, Aug 14, 2022. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP

US lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Sunday for a visit that's part of a larger trip to the region.

The visit comes less than two weeks after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Pelosi's trip was followed by military drills by China near Taiwan.

A delegation of five US lawmakers landed in Taiwan less than two weeks after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made her trip to the self-governing island democracy.

The delegation is being led by Senator Ed Markey, Reuters reported. The trip is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest," the de facto US embassy in Taiwan said.

Reuters, citing Markey's office reported that the trip was meant to "reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan."

Following Pelosi's trip to Taipei, China conducted military drills around Taiwan. China claims Taiwan as its own and has warned US officials not to visit the island.

