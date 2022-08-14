ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back-to-school events continue across the Omaha metro on Sunday

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
Back-to-school events are continuing on Sunday.

Westside Community Schools is hosting a back-to-school celebration at Westside Highschool from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food, games, prizes and more will be available all for free.

Two Barbers are offering free haircuts to get kids ready for their first day back.

Slim Wells and Jay Millz will be available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2525 Q Street.

Community organizations including Black Men United and North Omaha Community Partnership will be hosting a community fun day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be free food, school supplies, performances and games at the Bryant Youth Center on Grant street.

From 10 a.m. to 4 pm there will be free braiding, haircuts, bounce houses, school supplies and a DJ. You can find that at Los Diablos Motorcycle Club at 2501 Ames Avenue.

