Burlington, NC

Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car

By Brayden Stamps
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a chase with a vehicle on University Drive.

Brandon Dewayne Eastwood (ACSO)

As requested, deputies joined the chase at Rockwood and Front Street in Burlington and took the lead in the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle continued the chase onto the 400 block of Shadowbrook Avenue heading towards Huffman Mill Road where the driver eventually came to a stop.

Deputies say that the driver, Brandon Dewayne Eastwood, 38, exited the vehicle and attempted to run away through several backyards before being caught by pursuing deputies.

Deputies found three other adults as well as an infant as passengers inside Eastwood’s vehicle. None of the passengers were injured during the chase.

Custody of Eastwood was then transferred to Elon police who took him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Eastwood faces the following charges:

  • Felony flee to elude arrest
  • Misdemeanor child abuse
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Resist, delay, obstruct an officer
  • Driving left of center
  • Careless and reckless driving
  • Speeding
  • Failure to heed lights and sirens
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign

Eastwood was given a $50,050 secured bond.

He is scheduled to first appear in court on Monday, according to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

