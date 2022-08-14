Read full article on original website
10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
Lulus Dresses & Sandals Sale: Get $60 Dresses for $7 & More Amazing Deals on Shopper-Loved Styles
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Whether you need...
Take A Look At These Photos Of Dolly Parton’s Childhood Home
Dolly Parton, the 11 Grammy Award winner, had always claimed that her family was poor while she was growing up. She and her 11 other siblings lived in a two-room log cabin, and yet she loved her humble beginnings so much that it inspired her to build a replica of her childhood home in the Dollywood theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Julia Child Followed This Extremely Simple Cleaning Rule in Her Kitchen
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
I’m an interior designer – the popular decor style which makes your home look tacky & what to do instead
THERE is a widely loved design style that one interior designer can't seem to get behind. Interior expert Nick Lewis pegs the style as tacky and has highlighted various ways to pull it off if you're a fan of it. "We all love making fun of farmhouse [style] because [of...
The Airy Bob Is Like Your Own Personal Wind Machine in a Haircut
Get yourself a good haircut and you can chill it on the styling as the shape will do the heavy lifting. A prime example? The airy bob—so named because the skillful layering and shaping makes for a cut so light, voluminous, and breezy, that it defies gravity. Despite what...
Mina Starsiak Hawk's Tips For Painting Your Front Door
If you want to make some changes to the curb appeal of your home, a new color of front door is a great place to start. Here are some tips for painting it.
Before and After: IKEA Cabinets Transform This ’90s Kitchen into a Sleek, Modern Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
This 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Is Powerful Enough to Handle Pet Hair — and It’s Just $45
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I decided to become the owner of a small dog, my choice in breed and fur coloring was a strategic one. I wanted him to be white so that even when he got old, it wouldn’t be super obvious. What I failed to consider is that even though my Pom is little, his long hair sheds like crazy, and white definitely stands out against brown couches and rugs and burgundy throw pillows. Suffice to say, a powerful vacuum and plenty of lint rollers are essentials in my household. I’m sure other pet owners can agree that although slim, lightweight stick vacuums are nice in theory, a lot of them don’t hold up as well as one would like against stubborn fur fallout.
I Tried a Coastal-Grandmother Hairstyle From TikTok
The coastal-grandmother aesthetic is taking over TikTok. One user showcased how to achieve the perfect hairstyle to go with the look. Our editor tested the hairstyle for herself and is sharing her results. If you spend a lot of time watching Nancy Meyers movies, love coastal vibes, and wish you...
Before and After: A Home Office Becomes a Cool Kid’s Room in This $400 DIY-Filled Redo
What was on your dream bedroom wishlist when you were a kid? Colorful walls, a desk, maybe a canopy over your bed, a bean bag chair, a secret passageway via the closet? For DIYer and woodworker Jenny Palo’s daughter, the dreamy details include not one but two accent walls in kid-friendly patterns: polka dots and rainbows.
Before and After: In Just 6 Weeks, a Dated ’90s Bathroom Becomes a Sophisticated, Spa-Like Space
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
