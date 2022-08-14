We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I decided to become the owner of a small dog, my choice in breed and fur coloring was a strategic one. I wanted him to be white so that even when he got old, it wouldn’t be super obvious. What I failed to consider is that even though my Pom is little, his long hair sheds like crazy, and white definitely stands out against brown couches and rugs and burgundy throw pillows. Suffice to say, a powerful vacuum and plenty of lint rollers are essentials in my household. I’m sure other pet owners can agree that although slim, lightweight stick vacuums are nice in theory, a lot of them don’t hold up as well as one would like against stubborn fur fallout.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO