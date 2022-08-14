ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apartment Therapy

Julia Child Followed This Extremely Simple Cleaning Rule in Her Kitchen

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

This 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Is Powerful Enough to Handle Pet Hair — and It’s Just $45

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I decided to become the owner of a small dog, my choice in breed and fur coloring was a strategic one. I wanted him to be white so that even when he got old, it wouldn’t be super obvious. What I failed to consider is that even though my Pom is little, his long hair sheds like crazy, and white definitely stands out against brown couches and rugs and burgundy throw pillows. Suffice to say, a powerful vacuum and plenty of lint rollers are essentials in my household. I’m sure other pet owners can agree that although slim, lightweight stick vacuums are nice in theory, a lot of them don’t hold up as well as one would like against stubborn fur fallout.
PETS
POPSUGAR

I Tried a Coastal-Grandmother Hairstyle From TikTok

The coastal-grandmother aesthetic is taking over TikTok. One user showcased how to achieve the perfect hairstyle to go with the look. Our editor tested the hairstyle for herself and is sharing her results. If you spend a lot of time watching Nancy Meyers movies, love coastal vibes, and wish you...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy