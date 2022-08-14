Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Calvert County Crime Blotter: August 8-14
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-46673. On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Two Separate Fatal Shootings In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Bay Net
WANTED: Guy Vivian Butler, 57, Fled From Treatment Facility After Theft
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Guy Vivian Butler, age 57 of no fixed address. Butler is a white male, 6’2” tall and weighs 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. On July 31, 2022, Butler...
Bay Net
Sleeping Man Arrested At Prince Frederick Wawa With Drugs In Vehicle
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On August 9, 2022, Senior Deputy Flynt was conducting a patrol check at the Wawa in Prince Frederick and observed a vehicle pull into the gas pumps with no lights on. Deputy Flynt proceeded to check the welfare of the driver, after being parked at...
2 men accused of stealing U-Haul truck and ramming into police cruiser apprehended in Capitol Heights, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County Police (PGPD) have two men in custody who they believe stole from a hardware store and took off in a stolen U-Haul pickup truck, ramming a police officer's vehicle in the process. The incident happened Tuesday morning at Ritchie Station Court...
Bay Net
Three Arrested After Police Discover Cocaine During Anne Arundel Traffic Stop
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Solomons Island Road in Annapolis. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A...
Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
A Maryland man could spend up to two decades behind bars after being found guilty of more than a dozen charges related to the assault of two Anne Arundel County Police officers. Annapolis resident Brandon Hardy, 26, was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting In Seat Pleasant
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile male that occurred Friday evening in Seat Pleasant. The victim is 16-year-old Antonio Parker, Jr of Seat Pleasant. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an...
Bay Net
Theft, Assault By 6 Teens With BB Guns In Annapolis Under Investigation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a juvenile problem at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis. Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of seven juvenile males between the ages of 11-16 approached another...
UPDATE: Police Release New Info On Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Bowie Crash
Police have released additional details on the vehicle they suspect was involved in a fatal hit and run in Maryland, authorities say. The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2013 Dodge Ram pick-up with front end damage and possibly missing a headlight, according to Bowie Police. As previously reported...
Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
Bay Net
Calvert Deputies Investigating Two Motorcycle Crashes; One That Killed Waldorf Man
SOLOMONS, Md. — On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:36 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Solomons Island Road just prior to Dowell Road in Lusby, MD, for a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived...
fox5dc.com
Lost horses found on roadway in Calvert County
OWINGS, Md. - Authorities in Calvert County say two horses were found overnight along Fowler Road in the Owings area. Photos of the horse were posted on the Calvert County Sheriff's Office twitter page. Anyone with information about the animals is asked to contact police at 410-535-2800 extension 0.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash
Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
Bay Net
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.
Wbaltv.com
Group of boys sought after BB gun fired at theft victim in Annapolis mall
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for seven boys in connection with a theft and firing of a BB gun Friday night inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall. County police said officers were called around 7 p.m. to the mall, where a group of seven boys between the ages of 11 and 16 approached a group of three boys. Police said one of the boys from the larger group asked to see another boy's sunglasses.
Bay Net
Sheriff Investigates Burglary At JMJ Firearms And ATM In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in two burglary investigations. On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:16 am, the suspect broke into the Mechanicsville Bank of America ATM in an attempt to steal cash. Prior to...
