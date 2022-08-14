ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Bay Net

Calvert County Crime Blotter: August 8-14

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of August 8, 2022 – August 14, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-46673. On August 14, 2022, DFC Boerum responded to the 3600 block of Pine Tree...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Two Separate Fatal Shootings In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 29-year-old Kavon Glover of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atm#Fire Department#Property Crime#The Shore United Bank
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Annapolis Man Receives 15 Years for Fleeing Scene of Accident and Assaulting Anne Arundel County Police Officers, Additional Charges

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Brandon Hardy, 26, of Annapolis was sentenced to 15 years of active incarceration and is subject to an additional five years which were suspended for 13 charges including two counts of second-degree assault against Anne Arundel County Police Officers Saifedlin Hussain and […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting In Seat Pleasant

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. – Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting of a juvenile male that occurred Friday evening in Seat Pleasant. The victim is 16-year-old Antonio Parker, Jr of Seat Pleasant. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Bay Net

Theft, Assault By 6 Teens With BB Guns In Annapolis Under Investigation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a juvenile problem at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis. Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of seven juvenile males between the ages of 11-16 approached another...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged following reports of "shots fired" at Bel Air pool, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.
BEL AIR, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Lost horses found on roadway in Calvert County

OWINGS, Md. - Authorities in Calvert County say two horses were found overnight along Fowler Road in the Owings area. Photos of the horse were posted on the Calvert County Sheriff's Office twitter page. Anyone with information about the animals is asked to contact police at 410-535-2800 extension 0.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. police identify man killed in Rockville crash

Montgomery County police have identified a man killed in a crash on the Josiah Henson Parkway in Rockville, Maryland. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was traveling from a ramp onto the parkway on Sunday just after 4 p.m. Police said for an unknown reason, Powell’s silver Ford Fusion, which...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Collision Killing 70-Year-Old Clinton Man

CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.
CLINTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Group of boys sought after BB gun fired at theft victim in Annapolis mall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are searching for seven boys in connection with a theft and firing of a BB gun Friday night inside the Westfield Annapolis Mall. County police said officers were called around 7 p.m. to the mall, where a group of seven boys between the ages of 11 and 16 approached a group of three boys. Police said one of the boys from the larger group asked to see another boy's sunglasses.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy