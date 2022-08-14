BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection to a report of gunfire at a public pool in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the report of gunshots at the Fountain Green Swim Club around 9:15 p.m., according to authorities.At the time of the reported incident, people were attending an event at the swim club, deputies said.Deputies secured the area and began asking the caretakers of children who were attending the event to pick them up and take them elsewhere, according to authorities.They searched for but did not initially find evidence that anyone had fired a weapon, according to authorities.Deputies later said that no weapon was displayed or used during the incident.The Harford County Sheriff's Office has not made public the age or gender of the juvenile.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO